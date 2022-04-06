Bitcoin 2022 Live Updates

Skip to main content
Find the Bitcoin 2022 live stream and latest news from the biggest event in Bitcoin history here.

Watch The Bitcoin 2022 Industry Day Live Stream

Bitcoin 2022 is set to be the largest Bitcoin event in history, exploring the technological advancements, financial empowerment and countercultural influence that surround this open-source technology.

To keep up with the latest news and impact that Bitcoin 2022 is having, check out the live stream above and Bitcoin Magazine's ongoing coverage of all the biggest stories below.

Building Companies That Improve Lightning Network Liquidity

A growing list of companies are developing services to make the Lightning Network more accessible for users, such as providing liquidity and operating nodes. A panel of experts took the Bitcoin 2022 stage to discuss these developments.

Bitcoin Pioneer Ross Ulbricht Auctioning Original Artwork, NFT Created In Prison

Ross Ulbricht, founder of darknet bitcoin marketplace Silk Road, is auctioning a series of art created while serving his life sentence. The collection is hanging in the Bitcoin 2022 art gallery.

Promoted: The biggest event in Bitcoin history, Bitcoin 2022, is supporting Bitcoin's open-source community with a $1 million ticket giveaway.
Bitcoin 2022 Offers $1 Million In Free Tickets To Open-Source Contributors

By Bitcoin 2022Oct 26, 2021
The biggest Bitcoin event in history is offering exclusive perks, concierge service, indoor lounge access and more through its Whale Pass.
Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

By Bitcoin 2022Oct 19, 2021
Bitcoin 2022 Announces Logic, Initial Lineup For “Sound Money Fest” Music Festival
Bitcoin 2022 Announces Logic, Initial Lineup For “Sound Money Fest” Music Festival

By Bitcoin 2022Nov 5, 2021
Bitcoin 2022, to be held in Miami from April 6 to April 9, is looking for volunteers to take a hands-on role in building the biggest event in Bitcoin history.
Bitcoin 2022 And Sound Money Fest Invite Volunteers To Build The Biggest Event In Bitcoin History

By Bitcoin 2022Dec 27, 2021
Bitcoin 2022, set for April 6 to 9 in Miami, will host more than 200 exhibitors, four full bitcoin giveaways and much more in its expo hall.
Bitcoin 2022 Expo Hall To Host More Than 200 Bitcoin Companies And Unforgettable Experiences

By Bitcoin 2022Mar 31, 2022
The Bitcoin 2021 conference, in Miami on June 4 and 5, 2021, was the biggest Bitcoin event in history.
Catch Up On Bitcoin 2021, The Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 8, 2021
Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami
Bitcoin 2021 Highlights To Look Forward To

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 25, 2021
Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
The Declaration Of Monetary Independence Will Be At Bitcoin 2022

By Ulric PattilloMar 7, 2022
The biggest Bitcoin event in history welcomed more than 12,000 enthusiasts to celebrate together in real life, proving that this decentralized, open-source software project is a cultural force to be reckoned with.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2022 Is A Chance To Celebrate Freedom With Like-Minded People

By John VallisMar 8, 2022
Jordan Peterson will be speaking at Bitcoin 2022 with his lobsters that believe in freedom.
Why Jordan Peterson Will Be A Big Hit At Bitcoin 2022

By Jesse WillmsMar 28, 2022

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosNov 22, 2021
Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosJan 14, 2022
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
The Bitcoin Conference: What A Difference A Year Makes

By SeedSignerMar 10, 2022
6125083a9c400e200adc0743_pitch-day 3
Bitcoin Conference Pitch Day Builds The Next Generation Of BTC Startups

By Bitcoin 2022Sep 21, 2021
BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets

By Shawn AmickMar 9, 2022
