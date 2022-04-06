Bitcoin 2022 Live Updates

Bitcoin 2022 is set to be the largest Bitcoin event in history, exploring the technological advancements, financial empowerment and countercultural influence that surround this open-source technology.

Building Companies That Improve Lightning Network Liquidity

A growing list of companies are developing services to make the Lightning Network more accessible for users, such as providing liquidity and operating nodes. A panel of experts took the Bitcoin 2022 stage to discuss these developments.

Bitcoin Pioneer Ross Ulbricht Auctioning Original Artwork, NFT Created In Prison

Ross Ulbricht, founder of darknet bitcoin marketplace Silk Road, is auctioning a series of art created while serving his life sentence. The collection is hanging in the Bitcoin 2022 art gallery.