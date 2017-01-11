<img src="https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=qmvEl1aAFUE06C" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />
ABOUT ©2016 BTC Media LLC
ADVERTISE STORE CONTACT BTC CHANNELS ▾
Bitcoin Price $970.03 Hash rate 2.85 Exahash Days Until Halving IT'S HERE!!!
Subscribe

MEMPOOL:

#price #core-dev #blockchain #technical #regulation #government #adoption #startup

Why Bitcoin Unlimited’s “Emergent Consensus” Is a Gamble

by: Aaron van Wirdum
12:52 PM EST

Will Trump’s New Policies Boost U.S.–Mexico Bitcoin Remittances?

 Regulation
PRODUCED BY BTC STUDIOS

The Potential of IoT and the Blockchain

 Presented by Hashed Health
Around The Block
12:39 PM EST

P2P Talent Marketplace ChronoBank Adds Changelly

 Adoption & Community
1:53 PM EST

ShapeShift Security Chief Michael Perklin: "2017 Will Be the Year of Blockchains"

 Blockchain
10:53 AM EST

How Bitcoin Unlimited Users May End Up on Different Blockchains

 Technical
2:16 PM EST

Review: Cryptosteel Is a Great Way to Back Up Bitcoin Private Keys

 Review
2:08 PM EST

CHBTC Is Now the World’s Largest Bitcoin Exchange by Volume, But It’s Unlikely to Last

 Investing
12:20 PM EST

Man Accidentally Makes $1.3 Million Buying a House With Bitcoin

One of the main issues with bitcoin from a mainstream adoption perspective is price volatility, but a man in California recently benefited from short-term bitcoin price volatility in a major way.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Markets, Bitpay CCO Sonny Singh told the story of how the bitcoin payment processor helped a man purchase a house with bitcoin and how this individual unintentionally made $1 million on the exchange from bitcoin to U.S. dollars.

Someone Wants to Buy a House With Bitcoin

“We got approached last month by a real estate developer,” Singh told Bloomberg Markets. “He had an offer to buy a house, and the purchaser wanted to pay in bitcoin. And they weren’t really sure what that was, so they contacted us.”

Singh noted that Bitpay has helped facilitate these sorts of transactions several times over the past few years. “We walked him through how it works and the process,” said Singh.

The purchase price of the home in question was roughly $4 million.

Accidentally Making $1 Million

Singh went on to explain that the bitcoin price was at $750 when the transaction to purchase the house was initiated. By the end of the transaction, the bitcoin price was $1000. “So the buyer actually ended up making about 25 percent in the currency exchange rate, essentially, in the appreciation,” said Singh.

According to the numbers provided by Singh, the buyer of the home was left with an extra $1.3 million after the purchase of the home.

“With that extra money, he went and bought a Lamborghini at Newport Beach, Orange County, which also accepts bitcoin with Bitpay,” added Singh. “He got a house for pretty much 25 percent cheaper, as well as a free Lamborghini essentially.”

Is Bitcoin Just for Wealthy Americans?

After Singh told this story, Bloomberg Markets co-host Carol Massar stated, “This is why more people are going to hate wealthy Americans.”

Massar was pointing to the fact that the home buyer was able to make over a million dollars in a day due to nothing more than dumb luck.

When this point was brought up, Singh was also asked if bitcoin will essentially just be a tool for the wealthy in situations like this. Singh disagreed with that notion, pointing out multiple use cases for the digital bearer asset, such as B2B payments or money transfers between China and Korea with extremely low fees.

#volatility #bitcoin
12:08 PM EST

Will Global Cash Woes Boost Bitcoin’s Use?

 Adoption
11:32 AM EST

Op Ed: Energizing the Blockchain — A Canadian Perspective

 Op-Ed
10:58 AM EST

Stricter Bitcoin Regulation, Ban on Mixers Recommended at Interpol, Europol Conference

 Regulation
2:23 PM EST

Third Bitcoin ETF Filed With SEC, but Will They Actually Become Reality?

 Investing

Has This Ethereum Classic Developer Solved Proof of Stake?

by: Aaron van Wirdum
1:30 PM EST

PayCommerce Founder: “It’s Time for Blockchain Use Cases to Be Proven and Come to Market”

 Payments
10:34 AM EST

A Closer Look at Bitcoin Unlimited’s Configurable Block Size Proposal

 Technical
10:39 AM EST

Western Union Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Bitcoin Money Transmitters

 Payments
4:20 PM EST

Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October

 Mining
10:57 AM EST

Decline in Empty Blocks Has Increased Bitcoin’s Transaction Capacity

 Technical
6:10 PM EST

Report: Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2024

 Adoption
5:26 PM EST

Dutch Authorities Ramp Up Fight Against Bitcoin Money Laundering

 Politics & Law
2:28 PM EST

Blockstream Releases Sidechain White Paper on Liquid and Strong Federations

 Technical
5:12 PM EST

Why Financial Privacy Is About More Than Using Bitcoin to Buy Drugs on the Internet
5:09 PM EST

ChinaLedger White Paper Outlines Industry Blockchain Standards

 Blockchain
5:02 PM EST

Indian Central Bank Research Institute Completes Blockchain Test

 Adoption
1:52 PM EST

Don Tapscott Predicts "Blockchain Davos" at World Economic Forum

 Adoption & Community
12:30 PM EST

Chinese Exchanges Curb Bitcoin Margin Trading

 Investing
6:37 PM EST

Ethereum Classic Hard Forks; Diffuses ‘Difficulty Bomb’

 Technical
4:52 PM EST

Feature Interview: North American Bitcoin Conference Organizer Moe Levin

 Events
3:53 PM EST

Andreas Antonopoulos: Ignore the Drama, Bitcoin Is Stronger Than Ever

 Adoption & Community
1:59 PM EST

Lightning Network One Step Closer to Reality as Lightning Labs Announces Alpha Release

 Technical
3:57 PM EST

Needham: Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Would Have Profound Impact on Price, But Approval Unlikely

 Investing
3:33 PM EST

Bitcoin Volatility Reminds Investors About the Reality of Investing in Digital Currencies

 Investing
3:16 PM EST

Op Ed: Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Skyrocketed in 2016 Despite Scalability Concerns

 Technical
2:26 PM EST

Here’s Why India’s GBMiners Mining Pool Switched to Bitcoin Unlimited

 Mining
1:53 PM EST

As User Base Grows, Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange Bitsquare to Rebrand

 Payments
10:40 AM EST

Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Release: Graceful Recovery

 Technical
12:50 PM EST

Atomic Swaps: How the Lightning Network Extends to Altcoins

 Technical
12:30 PM EST

As India Goes Cashless, Both E-Money Stocks and Bitcoin Benefit

 Regulation
10:24 AM EST

IBM Watson Health and FDA to Collaborate on Blockchain Project

 Blockchain
9:42 AM EST

Qtum: Connecting Blockchain Technology With the Commercial World

 Blockchain
2:12 PM EST

Barry Silbert Shares Digital Currency Group’s Perspective on Ethereum; Announces Etherscan Investment

 Adoption & Community
About Advertising Careers Contact Terms of Service yBitcoin Store Facebook Twitter Reddit RSS

© Copyright 2017 BTC Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thank you!

Be the first to know with bitcoin + blockchain news delivered to your inbox

No spam, we promise - unsubscribe anytime