<img src="https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=qmvEl1aAFUE06C" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />
ABOUT ©2016 BTC Media LLC
ADVERTISE STORE CONTACT BTC CHANNELS ▾
Bitcoin Price $911.29 Hash rate 2.96 Exahash Days Until Halving IT'S HERE!!!
Subscribe

MEMPOOL:

#price #core-dev #blockchain #technical #regulation #government #adoption #startup

ShapeShift Security Chief Michael Perklin: "2017 Will Be the Year of Blockchains"

by: Jessie Willms
10:53 AM EST

How Bitcoin Unlimited Users May End Up on Different Blockchains

 Technical
2:16 PM EST

Review: Cryptosteel Is a Great Way to Back Up Bitcoin Private Keys

 Kyle Torpey Kyle Torpey
Around The Block
2:08 PM EST

CHBTC Is Now the World’s Largest Bitcoin Exchange by Volume, But It’s Unlikely to Last

 Investing
12:20 PM EST

Man Accidentally Makes $1.3 Million Buying a House With Bitcoin

 Adoption & Community
12:08 PM EST

Will Global Cash Woes Boost Bitcoin’s Use?

 Adoption
11:32 AM EST

Op Ed: Energizing the Blockchain — A Canadian Perspective

 Op-Ed
10:58 AM EST

Stricter Bitcoin Regulation, Ban on Mixers Recommended at Interpol, Europol Conference

 Regulation
2:23 PM EST

Third Bitcoin ETF Filed With SEC, but Will They Actually Become Reality?

On January 20, Grayscale Investments, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Bitcoin Investment Trust to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the intention of launching the first listed Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

Grayscale Investments seeks to launch its ETF with an initial $500 million public offering according to the filing. This is the third Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. that has been filed with the SEC for approval.

Bitcoin pioneers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss filed the first Bitcoin ETF back in 2013 with the intention to bring mainstream investors to Bitcoin. The ETF, which is intended for listing on the Bats exchange, has been waiting for SEC approval for over three years now. The Winklevosses’ Bitcoin ETF, the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust, intends to list 1 million shares at $65 each and will have the ticker “COIN” according to its most recent SEC filing. A decision of whether the ETF will be approved or not by the SEC is expected in March 2017.

The second Bitcoin ETF was filed by SolidX Partners Inc. in July of last year. SolidX also wants to list its insured Bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange. The SolidX Bitcoin Trust, if approved, will be a passively managed exchange-traded fund with the ticker “XBTC” that provides shareholders with exposure to the daily change in the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin. A final decision on the ETF’s approval is also expected in March 2017.

A Bitcoin ETF would be an excellent vehicle for both institutional and private investors to gain exposure to bitcoin as an asset class without the hassle of having to purchase and securely store the digital currency itself.

Should a Bitcoin ETF receive SEC approval and should investor demand for such an ETF increase, then the inflows into the ETF would have a profound impact on the price of bitcoin in order to keep up with the demand for the ETF.

Will the SEC Approve Bitcoin ETFs?

Given bitcoin’s extreme volatility and China’s influence on the digital currency, the chances of getting a Bitcoin ETF approved, however, are currently rather low.

One of the key reasons ETFs require SEC approval is to protect investors from potential financial harm. Given that the price of bitcoin has been known to drop by 25 percent in a matter of days on the back of negative headlines, such as potential regulatory changes in China or the hacking of bitcoin exchanges, it is unlikely the SEC will consider a Bitcoin ETF a smart investment for retail investors.

Furthermore, the fact that China is the largest market for the digital currency will not be looked upon favorably by the SEC. Reportedly over 90 percent of bitcoin trading activities occur on Chinese shores, which means they are taking place on exchanges that have a regulatory framework different from those in the U.S. Moreover, the SEC will be very wary of approving a new financial product whose price is indirectly controlled by China,

as we were able to witness at the beginning of January. Then, the price of bitcoin collapsed after the Yuan strengthened and the People’s Bank of China issued a warning about the riskiness of investing in the digital currency, followed by on-site inspections on China’s three largest exchanges.

#winklevoss #etf #bitcoin
1:40 PM EST

Has This Ethereum Classic Developer Solved Proof of Stake?

 Ethereum
1:30 PM EST

PayCommerce Founder: “It’s Time for Blockchain Use Cases to Be Proven and Come to Market”

 Payments
10:34 AM EST

A Closer Look at Bitcoin Unlimited’s Configurable Block Size Proposal

 Technical
10:39 AM EST

Western Union Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Bitcoin Money Transmitters

 Payments

Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October

by: Kyle Torpey
10:57 AM EST

Decline in Empty Blocks Has Increased Bitcoin’s Transaction Capacity

 Technical
6:10 PM EST

Report: Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2024

 Adoption
5:26 PM EST

Dutch Authorities Ramp Up Fight Against Bitcoin Money Laundering

 Politics & Law
2:28 PM EST

Blockstream Releases Sidechain White Paper on Liquid and Strong Federations

 Technical
5:12 PM EST

Why Financial Privacy Is About More Than Using Bitcoin to Buy Drugs on the Internet
5:09 PM EST

ChinaLedger White Paper Outlines Industry Blockchain Standards

 Blockchain
5:02 PM EST

Indian Central Bank Research Institute Completes Blockchain Test

 Adoption
1:52 PM EST

Don Tapscott Predicts "Blockchain Davos" at World Economic Forum

 Adoption & Community
12:30 PM EST

Chinese Exchanges Curb Bitcoin Margin Trading

 Investing
6:37 PM EST

Ethereum Classic Hard Forks; Diffuses ‘Difficulty Bomb’

 Technical
4:52 PM EST

Feature Interview: North American Bitcoin Conference Organizer Moe Levin

 Events
3:53 PM EST

Andreas Antonopoulos: Ignore the Drama, Bitcoin Is Stronger Than Ever

 Adoption & Community
1:59 PM EST

Lightning Network One Step Closer to Reality as Lightning Labs Announces Alpha Release

 Technical
3:57 PM EST

Needham: Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Would Have Profound Impact on Price, But Approval Unlikely

 Investing
3:33 PM EST

Bitcoin Volatility Reminds Investors About the Reality of Investing in Digital Currencies

 Investing
3:16 PM EST

Op Ed: Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Skyrocketed in 2016 Despite Scalability Concerns

 Technical
2:26 PM EST

Here’s Why India’s GBMiners Mining Pool Switched to Bitcoin Unlimited

 Mining
1:53 PM EST

As User Base Grows, Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange Bitsquare to Rebrand

 Payments
10:40 AM EST

Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Release: Graceful Recovery

 Technical
12:50 PM EST

Atomic Swaps: How the Lightning Network Extends to Altcoins

 Technical
12:30 PM EST

As India Goes Cashless, Both E-Money Stocks and Bitcoin Benefit

 Regulation
10:24 AM EST

IBM Watson Health and FDA to Collaborate on Blockchain Project

 Blockchain
9:42 AM EST

Qtum: Connecting Blockchain Technology With the Commercial World

 Blockchain
2:12 PM EST

Barry Silbert Shares Digital Currency Group’s Perspective on Ethereum; Announces Etherscan Investment

 Adoption & Community
10:44 AM EST

PBOC Meets With Leading Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges Amid Price Volatility

 Politics & Law
2:12 PM EST

ValueShuffle Brings Together the Best of Both Worlds for Privacy

 Privacy & Security
1:50 PM EST

The Bots That Make Money (Or Lose It) for You While You Sleep

 Investing
5:16 PM EST

What Experts Are Predicting for 2017 in Bitcoin and Blockchain Tech

 Adoption & Community
About Advertising Careers Contact Terms of Service yBitcoin Store Facebook Twitter Reddit RSS

© Copyright 2017 BTC Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thank you!

Be the first to know with bitcoin + blockchain news delivered to your inbox

No spam, we promise - unsubscribe anytime