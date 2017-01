Dec 21, 2016

Walmart Testing Blockchain Technology for Supply Chain Management

U.s. Retail Giant, Walmart, Is About To Start A Major Test Of Blockchain Technology For Supply Chain Management, The Wall Street Journal Reports. A Pilot Project, Which Will Start In The First Quarter Of 2017 And Run For Four Months, Plans To Leverage Distributed Ledger Technology To Track And Trace Pork In China And Produce In The U.s. — Two High-Volume Product Categories With Large Markets. This Will Be One Of The First Major Tests Of Blockchain Distributed Ledgers Outside The Financial ...

