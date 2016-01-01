<img src="https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=qmvEl1aAFUE06C" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />
Report: Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2024

by: Jessie Willms
5:26 PM EST

Dutch Authorities Ramp Up Fight Against Bitcoin Money Laundering

 Politics & Law
2:28 PM EST

Blockstream Releases Sidechain White Paper on Liquid and Strong Federations

 Giulio Prisco Giulio Prisco
Around The Block
5:12 PM EST

Why Financial Privacy Is About More Than Using Bitcoin to Buy Drugs on the Internet
5:09 PM EST

ChinaLedger White Paper Outlines Industry Blockchain Standards

 Blockchain
5:02 PM EST

Indian Central Bank Research Institute Completes Blockchain Test

 Adoption
1:52 PM EST

Don Tapscott Predicts "Blockchain Davos" at World Economic Forum

 Adoption & Community
12:30 PM EST

Chinese Exchanges Curb Bitcoin Margin Trading

 Investing
6:37 PM EST

Ethereum Classic Hard Forks; Diffuses ‘Difficulty Bomb’

If the split between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic wasn’t definitive before, it is now.

Ethereum Classic, the project born out of rejection of Ethereum’s reversal of The DAO, hard forked today. With that, Ethereum Classic has implemented the biggest protocol change yet, and further differentiated itself from the Ethereum project.

Most importantly, the hard fork — dubbed “Die Hard” — diffused the difficulty bomb, which was set to freeze the protocol later this year. Additionally, Ethereum Classic implemented replay protection, to ensure Ethereum transactions are no longer valid on the Ethereum Classic chain and vice versa. It also adjusted technical parameters to increase the cost of certain spam attacks.

“This protocol upgrade demonstrated growing maturity of Ethereum Classic, as it's starting to blaze its own path not only in terms of ideology, but also technical choices,” Ethereum Classic’s project coordinator, “Arvicco” told Bitcoin Magazine. “Such as a commitment to staying on proof-of-work consensus for a prolonged period.”

The Difficulty Bomb

The original Ethereum protocol, as implemented by the Ethereum Foundation, included a so-called “difficulty bomb.” Baked into the software, Ethereum’s mining difficulty is programmed to increase exponentially over time. This has been unnoticeable up till now, but by around April or May of this year, it is set to increase so rapidly that mining will necessarily become unprofitable. As a result, no more blocks will be found at all, and the protocol will effectively freeze, creating an “Ice Age.”

The Ethereum Foundation implemented this difficulty bomb to force its own hand — and that of the broader Ethereum community. As outlined in its release documents, the Ethereum Foundation planned to roll out the Ethereum project in several stages, each one requiring a hard fork. The difficulty bomb was implemented to ensure that developers and the community would have to switch to a new protocol this year; eventually working toward a proof-of-stake mining algorithm known as “Casper.”

As a continuation of the original Ethereum protocol, Ethereum Classic also included that difficulty bomb. The Ethereum Classic community, however, has decided it will not follow the Ethereum Foundation road map, most notably regarding Casper. As such, there is little need for Ethereum Classic to keep the difficulty bomb, and it was removed with the Die Hard hard fork.

This gives the project more time to work on further protocol development, Arvicco said.

“Now that the most critical technical issues such as difficulty bomb and replay protection are resolved, ETC dev team will start focusing more on longer-term changes, such as monetary policy and improved platform stability and security.”

The Split

With every hard fork, there exists a risk of not everyone switching to the new protocol, in effect creating two different networks and currencies. This is how the Ethereum Classic project itself started, of course, and could happen again.

So far, however, Die Hard seems to have gone through with few holdouts. While it is too early to tell with full certainty whether the ecosystem has fully switched to the new protocol, there didn’t appear to be much opposition beforehand. A vast majority of hash power has also made the switch — though at time of writing a small number of miners hadn’t yet.

“Even though we campaigned for two weeks for everyone to upgrade, about 0.5 percent of hash power kept mining on the old chain for a while,” Arvicco said. “That was to be expected, though; with our last fork in October that was about 3 to 5 percent. So, there is  progress.”

And the odds of these holdouts bootstrapping their own currency seems unlikely, Arvicco believes.

“Not unless there is a community ready to support it both in terms of participation and real money. And the prospects of such community is not good with the bomb blowing up pretty soon.”

#terms #original #foundation
4:52 PM EST

Feature Interview: North American Bitcoin Conference Organizer Moe Levin

 Events
3:53 PM EST

Andreas Antonopoulos: Ignore the Drama, Bitcoin Is Stronger Than Ever

 Adoption & Community
1:59 PM EST

Lightning Network One Step Closer to Reality as Lightning Labs Announces Alpha Release

 Technical
3:57 PM EST

Needham: Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Would Have Profound Impact on Price, But Approval Unlikely

 Investing

Bitcoin Volatility Reminds Investors About the Reality of Investing in Digital Currencies

by: Alex Lielacher
3:16 PM EST

Op Ed: Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Skyrocketed in 2016 Despite Scalability Concerns

 Technical
2:26 PM EST

Here’s Why India’s GBMiners Mining Pool Switched to Bitcoin Unlimited

 Mining
1:53 PM EST

As User Base Grows, Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange Bitsquare to Rebrand

 Payments
10:40 AM EST

Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Release: Graceful Recovery

 Technical
12:50 PM EST

Atomic Swaps: How the Lightning Network Extends to Altcoins

 Technical
12:30 PM EST

As India Goes Cashless, Both E-Money Stocks and Bitcoin Benefit

 Regulation
10:24 AM EST

IBM Watson Health and FDA to Collaborate on Blockchain Project

 Blockchain
9:42 AM EST

Qtum: Connecting Blockchain Technology With the Commercial World

 Blockchain
2:12 PM EST

Barry Silbert Shares Digital Currency Group’s Perspective on Ethereum; Announces Etherscan Investment

 Adoption & Community
10:44 AM EST

PBOC Meets With Leading Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges Amid Price Volatility

 Politics & Law
2:12 PM EST

ValueShuffle Brings Together the Best of Both Worlds for Privacy

 Privacy & Security
1:50 PM EST

The Bots That Make Money (Or Lose It) for You While You Sleep

 Investing
5:16 PM EST

What Experts Are Predicting for 2017 in Bitcoin and Blockchain Tech

 Adoption & Community
4:59 PM EST

Monero Continues Upswing With Kraken's Launch of XMR Trading

 Digital Assets
10:18 AM EST

Blockchain Technology to Power Next-Generation Distributed Supercomputers

 Investing
9:53 AM EST

Bitcoin Magazine’s Top 6 News Stories of 2016

 Adoption & Community
10:15 AM EST

Bitcoin Magazine’s Top 6 Business Stories of 2016

 Blockchain
1:34 PM EST

Op Ed: The New Age of Blockchain Entrepreneurship

 Investing
3:52 PM EST

Bitcoin Magazine’s Top 6 Tech Stories of 2016

 Technical
3:19 PM EST

The Teechan Solution: Scaling Bitcoin With Trusted Hardware

 Technical
5:02 PM EST

If There Is an Answer to Selfish Mining, Braiding Could Be It

 Technical
11:15 AM EST

Plantoids: The First Blockchain-Based Artificial Life Forms

 Ethereum
11:05 AM EST

UAE Pushes Blockchain Tech Development to Become a Leading Center for Innovation

 Blockchain
3:31 PM EST

BNP Paribas Pilots Real-Time Corporate Payments on the Blockchain

 Blockchain
11:21 AM EST

Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Market Cap (In Several Ways)

 Investing
9:47 AM EST

Comparing Digital Currencies? Market Cap Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story

 Investing
4:16 PM EST

Walmart Testing Blockchain Technology for Supply Chain Management

 Blockchain
4:06 PM EST

How Freelancers in India Use Bitcoin to Increase Their Real Wages

 Payments
