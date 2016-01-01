<img src="https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=qmvEl1aAFUE06C" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />
Op Ed: Why Ethereum’s Hard Fork Will Cause Problems in the Coming Year

by: Kathleen Breitman
4:00 AM EST

Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology: The Future of Philanthropy

 Adoption & Community
PRODUCED BY BTC STUDIOS

The Potential of IoT and the Blockchain

 Presented by Hashed Health
Around The Block
1:32 PM EST

Dutch Tax Authority Clarifies: Bitcoin Mixing Will Not Be Banned, But Will Raise Suspicion

 Regulation
12:49 PM EST

Daimler Financial Services Acquires Bitcoin Operator PayCash Europe to Launch Mobility Service “Mercedes Pay”

 Adoption
1:10 PM EST

Why Bitcoin Unlimited’s “Emergent Consensus” Is a Gamble

 Technical
12:52 PM EST

Will Trump’s New Policies Boost U.S.–Mexico Bitcoin Remittances?

 Regulation
12:39 PM EST

P2P Talent Marketplace ChronoBank Adds Changelly

 Adoption & Community
1:53 PM EST

ShapeShift Security Chief Michael Perklin: "2017 Will Be the Year of Blockchains"

Digital currency trading company ShapeShift understands the increasing importance of offering secure services safe from the hacks that have plagued the space in the last year, and has turned to Canadian security expert Michael Perklin to step in as the new Chief Information Security Officer.

Perklin first collaborated with ShapeShift (based in Switzerland) when he was hired to conduct an investigation of the company’s April 2016 security breach and to help get ShapeShift back on its feet. At the time, he found he agreed with the company’s approach to business.

“ShapeShift’s non-custodial model takes full advantage of a blockchain’s capabilities to allow disparate parties to transact with each other with little-to-no knowledge,” Perklin told Bitcoin Magazine. “Their lack of collecting user information further highlights the power that blockchains bring to the world. We don’t need to know who each other are to be able to swap one digital asset for another, and ShapeShift’s innovation in this space was a large reason behind my move.

“ShapeShift’s power is in its simplicity — send a token, receive another. No accounts, no passports, no utility bills.”

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work with Michael,” Erik Voorhees, CEO of ShapeShift, told Bitcoin Magazine, “and having him on board with us full-time now is a dream come true for a blockchain startup.”

An expert in cyber investigations, digital forensic examinations and security breach post-mortems, Perklin founded Canada’s first blockchain security consulting firm, Bitcoinsultants, and is the co-author of the first CryptoCurrency Security Standard. Perklin will continue in his role as president of C4, a nonprofit standards organization dedicated to developing and maintaining standards and personnel certification to help companies more effectively use blockchain technology.

“Michael Perklin has pioneered the standardization of security-related best practices in the industry. He’s a talented individual of immense character, and happens to be one of the world’s foremost blockchain security experts,” said Voorhees.

“As a ShapeShift integration partner, I think it’s great to see someone of Michael’s capabilities join their team,” Anthony Di Iorio, CEO of Decentral and Jaxx Blockchain Interface, concurred. “I've known Michael for a number of years and he’s always been at the forefront of blockchain forensics and security. Directing his skills and experience full-time to ShapeShift is a huge win for their company.”

“2017 Is the Year of Blockchains”

As a long-time Bitcoin advocate, Perklin has testified about blockchains at the Canadian Senate’s Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce and has been qualified as an expert witness in the courts of Canada and other nations around the globe.

“Blockchains definitely are a game-changing technology, just like databases changed things back in the ’60s. I do think 2017 is the year of blockchains simply because of all of the work people are doing around the world to integrate this new computer science concept with existing business processes.

“It’s just like how companies traded their filing cabinets for computers and envelopes for fax machines. When new technologies change our environment, we integrate them into our daily lives and adjust. There’s no doubt in my mind that blockchains will change society more quickly and more drastically than the internet did in the ’90s and 2000s.”

Unlike those who doubt that bitcoin can survive as a digital currency, Perklin sees a natural progression toward widespread use and acceptance.

“Bitcoin and blockchain technologies are quite different from everything that existed before them, so it’s no surprise that some media outlets misunderstand it and jump to conclusions. Bitcoin has been called untraceable (false), anonymous (false) and has been declared dead by misinformed people more times than I can count.

“By comparison, the internet was seen as something that was only useful for computer geeks. However, once people understand a new technology, they begin to use it in their everyday lives. I think Bitcoin and blockchains will be no different.”

On Ethereum

Perklin is also enthusiastic about the future of Ethereum, despite some recent doom and gloom predictions.

“Ether is an interesting token with a different use case than bitcoin. It’s such a new technology that there are bound to be growing pains — it’s the first of its kind, just like Bitcoin was the first of its kind, too,” says Perklin. “Many people forget that Bitcoin went through many ‘hard forks’ in its first two years, just as Ethereum is doing now. As each bug is fixed, the system becomes more resilient to problems. I have a bright view for Ethereum’s future.

“There are now so many digital assets — each with their own unique differences — that people around the world will undoubtedly need to swap amongst them regularly.”

Before joining ShapeShift,  Perklin was Head of Security and Investigative Services with LedgerLabs, a Canadian blockchain services firm that offers advice on strategy, development, security and training to companies working with or hoping to work with blockchain technology.

The LedgerLabs team is comprised of experts in Ethereum, permissioned blockchains, smart contracts and blockchain forensics, including Vitalik Buterin, Peter Todd, Jeff Coleman, Hai Nguyen, Richard Moore and Vlad Zamfir.

#perklin #shapeshift #blockchain
10:53 AM EST

How Bitcoin Unlimited Users May End Up on Different Blockchains

 Technical
2:16 PM EST

Review: Cryptosteel Is a Great Way to Back Up Bitcoin Private Keys

 Review
2:08 PM EST

CHBTC Is Now the World’s Largest Bitcoin Exchange by Volume, But It’s Unlikely to Last

 Investing
12:20 PM EST

Man Accidentally Makes $1.3 Million Buying a House With Bitcoin

 Adoption & Community

Will Global Cash Woes Boost Bitcoin’s Use?

by: Michael Scott
11:32 AM EST

Op Ed: Energizing the Blockchain — A Canadian Perspective

 Op-Ed
10:58 AM EST

Stricter Bitcoin Regulation, Ban on Mixers Recommended at Interpol, Europol Conference

 Regulation
2:23 PM EST

Third Bitcoin ETF Filed With SEC, but Will They Actually Become Reality?

 Investing
1:40 PM EST

Has This Ethereum Classic Developer Solved Proof of Stake?

 Ethereum
1:30 PM EST

PayCommerce Founder: “It’s Time for Blockchain Use Cases to Be Proven and Come to Market”

 Payments
10:34 AM EST

A Closer Look at Bitcoin Unlimited’s Configurable Block Size Proposal

 Technical
10:39 AM EST

Western Union Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Bitcoin Money Transmitters

 Payments
4:20 PM EST

Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October

 Mining
10:57 AM EST

Decline in Empty Blocks Has Increased Bitcoin’s Transaction Capacity

 Technical
6:10 PM EST

Report: Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2024

 Adoption
5:26 PM EST

Dutch Authorities Ramp Up Fight Against Bitcoin Money Laundering

 Politics & Law
2:28 PM EST

Blockstream Releases Sidechain White Paper on Liquid and Strong Federations

 Technical
5:12 PM EST

Why Financial Privacy Is About More Than Using Bitcoin to Buy Drugs on the Internet
5:09 PM EST

ChinaLedger White Paper Outlines Industry Blockchain Standards

 Blockchain
5:02 PM EST

Indian Central Bank Research Institute Completes Blockchain Test

 Adoption
1:52 PM EST

Don Tapscott Predicts "Blockchain Davos" at World Economic Forum

 Adoption & Community
12:30 PM EST

Chinese Exchanges Curb Bitcoin Margin Trading

 Investing
6:37 PM EST

Ethereum Classic Hard Forks; Diffuses ‘Difficulty Bomb’

 Technical
4:52 PM EST

Feature Interview: North American Bitcoin Conference Organizer Moe Levin

 Events
3:53 PM EST

Andreas Antonopoulos: Ignore the Drama, Bitcoin Is Stronger Than Ever

 Adoption & Community
1:59 PM EST

Lightning Network One Step Closer to Reality as Lightning Labs Announces Alpha Release

 Technical
3:57 PM EST

Needham: Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Would Have Profound Impact on Price, But Approval Unlikely

 Investing
3:33 PM EST

Bitcoin Volatility Reminds Investors About the Reality of Investing in Digital Currencies

 Investing
3:16 PM EST

Op Ed: Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Skyrocketed in 2016 Despite Scalability Concerns

 Technical
2:26 PM EST

Here’s Why India’s GBMiners Mining Pool Switched to Bitcoin Unlimited

 Mining
1:53 PM EST

As User Base Grows, Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange Bitsquare to Rebrand

 Payments
10:40 AM EST

Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Release: Graceful Recovery

 Technical
12:50 PM EST

Atomic Swaps: How the Lightning Network Extends to Altcoins

 Technical
