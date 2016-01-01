<img src="https://d5nxst8fruw4z.cloudfront.net/atrk.gif?account=qmvEl1aAFUE06C" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />
Third Bitcoin ETF Filed With SEC, but Will They Actually Become Reality?

by: Alex Lielacher
1:40 PM EST

Has This Ethereum Classic Developer Solved Proof of Stake?

 Ethereum
1:30 PM EST

PayCommerce Founder: “It’s Time for Blockchain Use Cases to Be Proven and Come to Market”

 Diana Ngo Diana Ngo
Around The Block
10:34 AM EST

A Closer Look at Bitcoin Unlimited’s Configurable Block Size Proposal

 Technical
10:39 AM EST

Western Union Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Bitcoin Money Transmitters

 Payments
4:20 PM EST

Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October

 Mining
10:57 AM EST

Decline in Empty Blocks Has Increased Bitcoin’s Transaction Capacity

 Technical
6:10 PM EST

Report: Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2024

 Adoption
5:26 PM EST

Dutch Authorities Ramp Up Fight Against Bitcoin Money Laundering

Dutch public prosecutors and the tax inspection agency are ramping up their fight against bitcoin money laundering this year.

According to research conducted by Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieel Dagblad (FD), at least three criminal cases pertaining to money laundering with bitcoin are scheduled for 2017. Additionally, the FIOD — the investigative arm of the Dutch tax authority — wants to lower the bar for prosecution of unlicensed bitcoin traders. The FIOD will also try to have mixing services recognized as money-laundering operations.

The Challenge of Anonymity

Bitcoin’s relative anonymity (sometimes referred to as pseudonymity) and censorship resistance have made the digital currency a popular means of exchange on darknet markets like Alphabay and Silk Road. Europol believes that more than 40 percent of online transactions for illegal ends is done with bitcoin.

Darknet market merchants typically do exchange their earned bitcoins for fiat currencies. While trading bitcoin for fiat is in and of itself not illegal, most exchanges apply strict anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) standards. This is usually requested from the financial institutions and banks that they work with. Darknet merchants, therefore, often prefer to exchange their bitcoins at what FD refers to as “bitcoincashers”: exchanges and dealers that do not comply with such rules.

The FIOD is now attempting to make prosecution of these bitcoincashers much easier. The tax authority wants the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to recognize illegal bitcoin trade as a type of money laundering. That would allow detectives to start an investigation without first needing to prove reasonable cause. A spokesperson for the FIOD told FD that it expects such recognition to be granted later this year.

Additionally, FD reports that the FIOD wants to have bitcoin mixers recognized as money laundering indicators as well, though it’s unclear how far this regulation would reach. It would presumably apply to centralized mixers like bitmixer.io, which exchange bitcoins for different bitcoins to break the path to any particular piece of currency. But users of trustless mixing services, like ValueShuffle or TumbleBit servers, may become a target, too.

Pending Cases Before the Courts

At least six bitcoincashers will appear before Dutch courts this year, divided over three different cases. The first of these are two men accused of drug dealing, money laundering and partaking in a criminal organization. Public prosecutors suspect these dealings involved about $2.6 million [€2.4 million] worth of proceeds from illegal activities. The second case concerns four individuals suspected of running an illegal bitcoin exchange that guaranteed anonymity to its users. The third case is part of a larger international investigation on money laundering.

Bitcoin Magazine reached out to The FIOD for further clarification but received no response at time of publication.

#money-laundering #netherlands #bitcoin
2:28 PM EST

Blockstream Releases Sidechain White Paper on Liquid and Strong Federations

 Technical
5:12 PM EST

Why Financial Privacy Is About More Than Using Bitcoin to Buy Drugs on the Internet
5:09 PM EST

ChinaLedger White Paper Outlines Industry Blockchain Standards

 Blockchain
5:02 PM EST

Indian Central Bank Research Institute Completes Blockchain Test

 Adoption

Don Tapscott Predicts "Blockchain Davos" at World Economic Forum

by: Michael Scott
12:30 PM EST

Chinese Exchanges Curb Bitcoin Margin Trading

 Investing
6:37 PM EST

Ethereum Classic Hard Forks; Diffuses ‘Difficulty Bomb’

 Technical
4:52 PM EST

Feature Interview: North American Bitcoin Conference Organizer Moe Levin

 Events
3:53 PM EST

Andreas Antonopoulos: Ignore the Drama, Bitcoin Is Stronger Than Ever

 Adoption & Community
1:59 PM EST

Lightning Network One Step Closer to Reality as Lightning Labs Announces Alpha Release

 Technical
3:57 PM EST

Needham: Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Would Have Profound Impact on Price, But Approval Unlikely

 Investing
3:33 PM EST

Bitcoin Volatility Reminds Investors About the Reality of Investing in Digital Currencies

 Investing
3:16 PM EST

Op Ed: Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Skyrocketed in 2016 Despite Scalability Concerns

 Technical
2:26 PM EST

Here’s Why India’s GBMiners Mining Pool Switched to Bitcoin Unlimited

 Mining
1:53 PM EST

As User Base Grows, Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange Bitsquare to Rebrand

 Payments
10:40 AM EST

Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Release: Graceful Recovery

 Technical
12:50 PM EST

Atomic Swaps: How the Lightning Network Extends to Altcoins

 Technical
12:30 PM EST

As India Goes Cashless, Both E-Money Stocks and Bitcoin Benefit

 Regulation
10:24 AM EST

IBM Watson Health and FDA to Collaborate on Blockchain Project

 Blockchain
9:42 AM EST

Qtum: Connecting Blockchain Technology With the Commercial World

 Blockchain
2:12 PM EST

Barry Silbert Shares Digital Currency Group’s Perspective on Ethereum; Announces Etherscan Investment

 Adoption & Community
10:44 AM EST

PBOC Meets With Leading Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges Amid Price Volatility

 Politics & Law
2:12 PM EST

ValueShuffle Brings Together the Best of Both Worlds for Privacy

 Privacy & Security
1:50 PM EST

The Bots That Make Money (Or Lose It) for You While You Sleep

 Investing
5:16 PM EST

What Experts Are Predicting for 2017 in Bitcoin and Blockchain Tech

 Adoption & Community
4:59 PM EST

Monero Continues Upswing With Kraken's Launch of XMR Trading

 Digital Assets
10:18 AM EST

Blockchain Technology to Power Next-Generation Distributed Supercomputers

 Investing
9:53 AM EST

Bitcoin Magazine’s Top 6 News Stories of 2016

 Adoption & Community
10:15 AM EST

Bitcoin Magazine’s Top 6 Business Stories of 2016

 Blockchain
1:34 PM EST

Op Ed: The New Age of Blockchain Entrepreneurship

 Investing
3:52 PM EST

Bitcoin Magazine’s Top 6 Tech Stories of 2016

 Technical
3:19 PM EST

The Teechan Solution: Scaling Bitcoin With Trusted Hardware

 Technical
5:02 PM EST

If There Is an Answer to Selfish Mining, Braiding Could Be It

 Technical
