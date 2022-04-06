Skip to main content
For Bitcoin To Grow, Barriers To Retail Adoption Must Be Overcome
News

For Bitcoin To Grow, Barriers To Retail Adoption Must Be Overcome

At Bitcoin 2022, a panel of experts discussed accelerating retail involvement in BTC and how to onboard 100 million people.

At Bitcoin 2022, a panel of experts discussed accelerating retail involvement in BTC and how to onboard 100 million people.

  • A panel moderated by the managing editor of Blockworks, Michael Bodley, focused on how to onboard retail into bitcoin at scale.
  • The panel had an array of experienced speakers such as Johnny Ayers, Aparna Chennapragada, Tushar Nadkarni and Tom Pageler, all with clearly defining specialties in approaching retail.
  • The conversation focused on user experience and accessibility, and also discussed the need for belief in a better system.

At Bitcoin 2022, a panel moderated by Michael Bodley focused on the challenges of onboarding retail into the bitcoin ecosystem. When referring to retail in this context, we are speaking of the average person hoping to invest in bitcoin. The panel included Johnny Ayers, Aparna Chennapragada, Tushar Nadkarni and Tom Pageler.

“How do we onboard the next 100 million users?” asked Michael Bodley, managing editor for Blockworks, a financial media outlet that focuses on digital assets.

“I’ve seen some folks take a week or two-weeks to open an account,” said Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure, a company that produces enterprise-grade identity verification and fraud detection solutions. He was referring to his company's success in scaling identity and fraud verification measures in reference to the failure of companies to provide a pleasant user experience for new users trying to register.

This is a common issue for many companies, and even Chennapragada commented that citizens of the U.S. take for granted the ease of access they have when registering for these services, as other countries hold more barriers.

“If you drop the economic barriers, experiential barriers, emotional barriers, diversity becomes inherent to the platform,” said Chennapragada, currently the chief product officer for Robinhood, a mobile stock trading app. This is largely true and even Pageler agreed when he noted that when a customer registers for a new service and they are happy about it, they typically reference how easy the enrollment process was.

Pageler, CEO of Prime Trust, a fintech company tailored for digital asset innovation and on-boarding infrastructure that allows digital asset companies to scale and he noted that building toward user experience is necessary, “We have to keep doing it and keep innovating,” he said.

User experience isn’t everything though, Nadkarni noted. Products and services are wonderful for a company to have, but inspiration can take them much further.

“The ability to give people the belief they have access to wealth generation is necessary,” said Nadkarni, chief growth and product officer for Celsius, a blockchain-based financial services platform that offers non-traditional solutions.

This panel largely focused on discussing the need for providing healthy consumer experiences and building toward accessibility, but as Nadkarni noted, we have to keep the dream alive. The best way to do this is making that dream a reality for as many people as possible.

In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Examining The State Of The Bitcoin Mining ASIC Market

By Shawn Amick7 hours ago
News
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Hexa Wallet's Fundraising Crosses $1 Million, Funds To Be Used For Bitcoin Self-Custody Solutions

By Shawn AmickMar 11, 2022
News
Eric Yakes What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World
Business

BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets

By Shawn AmickMar 9, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn AmickFeb 17, 2022
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

OctaPharma Launches Pilot To Get Paid In Bitcoin For Plasma Donations

By Shawn AmickMar 30, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility Investment

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Michael Saylor
Business

MacroStrategy Closes $205 Million Bitcoin-Collateralized Loan From Silvergate Bank To Buy BTC

By Shawn AmickMar 29, 2022
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Business

$4.4 Million In Bitcoin Has Been Donated To Ukrainian Military Support Groups

By Shawn AmickFeb 25, 2022
News
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

State Street Corporation To Offer Custodial Services For Bitcoin And Crypto

By Shawn AmickFeb 28, 2022
News
basketball-iso
Business

Compton Magic Partners With Swan Bitcoin For Bitcoin-Basketball Program

By Shawn AmickMar 31, 2022
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Business

Israeli Bank Leumi To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn AmickMar 25, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Ten31 Partners With Seetee For Powerhouse Bitcoin Infrastructure Investment Initiative

By Shawn AmickMar 31, 2022
News
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit plans to institute direct regulations on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Markets

Pro-Bitcoin And Crypto Politician Yoon Suk-yeol Elected To Be Next President Of South Korea

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Business

Bitcoin Company IBEX Raises $4 Million, Eyes Expansion

By Shawn AmickApr 4, 2022
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App Reports $1.96B In Bitcoin Revenue In Q4 2021

By Shawn AmickFeb 24, 2022
News