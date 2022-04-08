Skip to main content
Jordan Peterson Champions Capitalism At Bitcoin 2022
News

Jordan Peterson Champions Capitalism At Bitcoin 2022

Dr. Jordan Peterson discussed his curiosity in bitcoin, entrepreneurship and his fierce belief in capitalism.

Dr. Jordan Peterson discussed his curiosity in bitcoin, entrepreneurship and his fierce belief in capitalism.

Bitcoin 2022 is a gathering of freedom, a place for conversations of sovereignty; and who better to invite to speak than Jordan Peterson, a prominent Canadian psychologist who’s attracted much attention for his books and podcast appearances. Peterson has been classified as “the most influential public intellectual in the Western world right now,” and a “right-wing internet celebrity,” but his wide appeal certainly testifies to the fact that he’s speaking to a growing audience of people seeking his ideals.

His fireside appearance was hosted by Tuur Demeester, an early bitcoin investor and analyst. Given Demeester’s experience and knowledge, it was set to be an excellent discussion.

Much of the Bitcoin community already has an ideological intersection with Peterson. At the conference, his chat was delivered to a very crowded audience — people were interested in what he had to say.

Demeester started by asking Peterson about what sparked his entrepreneurial ventures. Peterson responded, “The most appropriate way to understand something is to try it.” In a way, it’s a nod to proof of work as a concept.

Peterson then jumped into what became the main theme of his responses, which was his profuse belief in capitalism.

“Don’t be defensive about the ethics of your capitalistic enterprise, on the contrary you should be on the offensive, proudly proclaiming that people should ... make free choices about what they value.”

He added, “One of the fundamental axioms of a free market system is that the only way to properly compute the horizon of the future is by sampling and perhaps summing the free choice of a multitude of free agents.”

Demeester asked Peterson about his curiosity in Bitcoin, to which Peterson replied, “First of all, I thought I would be motivated to understand bitcoin if I actually invested some money in it because I do believe the proposition that you don't really make genuine decisions if your sampling a domain unless you have ‘skin in the game.’”

But Peterson wasn’t entirely bullish on Bitcoin — he did have a demeanor of cautious optimism.

“We have no idea what would happen if money per se was actually decentralized … If we manage that and say Bitcoin maintains privacy, is it irreversible? Is that permanent? … Well what if its a bad idea and its irreversible?

Peterson rounded back to capitalism to finish off, saying, “Here's two justifications for free markets and capitalism. It gives warlike people something to do that isn't destructive.”

He then added, “If you can't make your idea attractive enough to other people so that they're willing to give you money, it's possible that its a stupid idea and you’re doing it badly… We shouldn’t subsidize zombies. Do you want to be one?” 

Bitcoin 2022 is part of the Bitcoin Event Series hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

Jordan Peterson will be speaking at Bitcoin 2022 with his lobsters that believe in freedom.
Industry Events

Why Jordan Peterson Will Be A Big Hit At Bitcoin 2022

By Jesse WillmsMar 28, 2022
Opinion
bitcoin-magazine-lowbandwidth-800x529
Culture

Jordan Peterson’s New Book And Bitcoin

By Nelson ChenApr 19, 2021
On stage at Bitcoin 2022, Eric Weinstein and Avi Loeb discuss the barriers of centralization and physics while detailing how Bitcoin fixes both.
Culture

Eric Weinstein At Bitcoin 2022: Breaking Physics And Changing The World

By Shawn Amick3 hours ago
News
Michael Saylor
Industry Events

Michael Saylor On Why The Future Is Bright For Bitcoin

By Casey CarrilloApr 7, 2022
News
mining
Industry Events

The Financialization Of Bitcoin Mining

By Casey CarrilloApr 6, 2022
News
IMG-7700
Culture

Jordan Peterson Releases “Bitcoin: The Future of Money?”

By Alex McShaneAug 11, 2021
Bitcoin 2022 markets that never sleep panel
Industry Events

Bitcoin, The Market That Never Sleeps

By Casey CarrilloApr 6, 2022
News
Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Industry Events

The Declaration Of Monetary Independence Will Be At Bitcoin 2022

By Ulric PattilloMar 7, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Industry Events

You Are The Carbon They Want To Reduce

By Casey Carrillo9 hours ago
News
Maller’s announcements all centered around increasing accessibility to the superior payment system of Bitcoin.
Industry Events

Jack Mallers’ Strike Integrating With World’s Largest PoS Providers To Enable Sovereign Payments With Bitcoin

By Casey CarrilloApr 7, 2022
News
Peter Thiel
Industry Events

Why Peter Thiel Thinks Bitcoin Hasn’t Taken Over The World Yet

By Casey CarrilloApr 7, 2022
Opinion
FETxgqOWQAUL2-q.jfif
Business

Jordan Peterson Buys More Bitcoin: "Inflation Be Damned"

By NamciosNov 17, 2021
Bitcoin 2022 happening in Miami in April will be the biggest bitcoin conference ever.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2022 Live Updates

By Bitcoin MagazineApr 6, 2022
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Industry Events

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosNov 22, 2021
The biggest Bitcoin event in history is offering exclusive perks, concierge service, indoor lounge access and more through its Whale Pass.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

By Bitcoin 2022Oct 19, 2021