Skip to main content
Samson Mow Announces Pro Bitcoin Legislation In Three Countries
News

Samson Mow Announces Pro Bitcoin Legislation In Three Countries

Bitcoin infrastructure developer Samson Mow announced progress on favorable Bitcoin legislation in three locales around the world.

Bitcoin infrastructure developer Samson Mow announced progress on favorable Bitcoin legislation in three locales around the world.

Samson Mow, the former chief strategy officer of Blockstream who stepped down in March to focus on “nation-state Bitcoin adoption,” brought legislators from around the world on stage at Bitcoin 2022 to highlight regulatory progress being made to encourage nation state Bitcoin adoption.

Joel Bomgar, the president of Próspera, an “economic development hub” located in Honduras, described favorable tax regulations being established there; Miguel Filipe Machado de Albuquerque, the president of Portugal’s Madeira region announced that bitcoin investors will pay no personal income taxes there; and Indira Kempis, a senator in Mexico, announced that she plans to propose regulation there to recognize bitcoin as legal tender.

"I think now is the pivotal time in human history and we need to move things forward fast. What we need is more nation state bitcoin adoption,” Mow said. “Every country, every jurisdiction, will have a unique path to bitcoin adoption. Legal tender is one way, another way is de facto legal tender."

Mow served as the chief architect of a “volcano bitcoin bond” introduced by El Salvador that would see the county issue $1 billion in bonds on Blockstream’s Liquid Bitcoin sidechain then split the proceeds between a $500 million allocation to BTC and an investment in energy and bitcoin mining infrastructure. He announced that he’s formed a new company, called Jan 3 in reference to the launch of the Bitcoin network, to focus on nation-state Bitcoin adoption.

Mow added that the company has raised $21 million at a $100 million innovation.

Mow then invited the series of legislators to join him on stage.

"I believe in the future and I believe in Bitcoin,” said President Machado de Albuquerque. "Individuals in Madeira that buy and sell bitcoin ... don't pay taxes. They’re not subject to personal income taxes.”

“Through financial inclusion and financial education, the Mexican people can have a better quality of life,” Kempis said once she took the stage. “In two months, we [will] propose legislation to modify regulations in fintech and in money title law… We have a message for our president: We are looking forward to sitting down and getting coffee with you to talk about this plan, Bitcoin as legal tender in Mexico.”

Bitcoin 2022 is part of the Bitcoin Event Series hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

Image from iOS (31)
Markets

On The Ground In El Salvador With Samson Mow And The Volcano Bitcoin Bond

By Jesse WillmsJan 21, 2022
Feature
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App Announces New Lightning Integration, ‘Pay Me In Bitcoin’ Feature

By Peter Chawaga7 hours ago
News
On stage at Bitcoin 2022, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Aaron Rodgers explained why they invest and choose to be paid in bitcoin.
Culture

Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. And Aaron Rodgers On Why They Believe In Bitcoin

By Peter Chawaga7 hours ago
News
Adoption - Nevada Takes a Chance on Pro-Blockchain Legislation
Culture

Nevada Takes a Chance on Pro-Blockchain Legislation

By Michael ScottJun 13, 2017
Ross Ulbricht, founder of darknet bitcoin marketplace Silk Road, is auctioning a series of art created while serving his life sentence.
Culture

Bitcoin Pioneer Ross Ulbricht Auctioning Original Artwork, NFT Created In Prison

By Peter ChawagaApr 6, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

MicroBT Announces More Efficient M50 Series Of Whatsminer Rigs

By Peter ChawagaApr 6, 2022
News
Technical - Samson Mow Introduces Liquid Networks at Blockchain Forum in Canada
Technical

Samson Mow Introduces Liquid Networks at Blockchain Forum in Canada

By Jesse WillmsJun 14, 2017
A philanthropic effort led by the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and Bitcoin Magazine provided a ferry, school supplies and hope to an island in El Salvador.
Culture

Building Bitcoin Communities: In El Salvador And Beyond

By Yusuf NessaryApr 4, 2022
Opinion
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Culture

Sticking To The Regulated Path For Bitcoin In Paraguay

By Peter ChawagaAug 5, 2021
Jack Mallers at Bitcoin 2021 on stage
Industry Events

Jack Mallers’ Strike Integrating With World’s Largest PoS Providers To Enable Sovereign Payments With Bitcoin

By Casey Carrillo20 minutes ago
News
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Markets

Mexican Senator Plans To Introduce Bill To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender

By Shawn AmickFeb 23, 2022
News
Startups - Samson Mow Plans to “Make Bitcoin Great Again” as Blockstream’s New Chief Strategy Officer
Business

Samson Mow Plans to “Make Bitcoin Great Again” as Blockstream’s New Chief Strategy Officer

By Kyle TorpeyApr 12, 2017
Op-ed - BTCC COO Samson Mow: Without Consensus on Block-size Limit
Business

BTCC COO Samson Mow: Without Consensus on Block-size Limit, Stakeholders Might Implement an Increase

By Aaron van WirdumDec 10, 2015
Ricardo Salinas. The Cult Of Central Banking And Fiat Fraud
Business

Ricardo Salinas: The Cult Of Central Banking and Fiat Fraud

By Shawn Amick2 hours ago
News
Brink, a nonprofit founded by John Newbery and Mike Schmidt, will offer fellowship and support to Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent developers.
Business

Brink Awards Three Bitcoin Development Grants

By Peter ChawagaMar 31, 2021