MicroBT Announces More Efficient M50 Series Of Whatsminer Rigs
During Bitcoin 2022, Bitcoin mining rig manufacturer MicroBT shared details on its forthcoming M50 series of Whatsminer machines.

In a recorded video played on the mining stage at Bitcoin 2022, Jordan Chen, COO of MicroBT, producer of the Whatsminer series of bitcoin mining rigs, shared details about the company’s new M50 series of miners: the M50s, M50 and M53.

The M50 series is expected to run at a higher power for longer periods of time than previous rigs in the Whatsminer series. The M50s, for instance, is air-cooled and powered by a 5 nm processor from Samsung that can deliver up to 15% better efficiency than existing series models. It can deliver 126 terahashes per second (TH/s) of mining power at an efficiency of 26 joules per terahash (J/T), according to a MicroBT press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The Whatsminer M50s. Source: MicroBT press release.

The air-cooled M50 is expected to deliver 114 TH/s, with 29 J/T efficiency, running on 3,306 watts of power. And the hydro-cooled M53 series hosts 226 TH/s of computing power at 29 J/T.

The Whatsminer M53. Source: MicroBT press release.

The Whatsminer M50. Source: MicroBT press release.

MicroBT also framed the M50 series as a stronger entrance into emerging epicenters for Bitcoin mining like North America, which has seen a surge in its share of the Bitcoin network’s overall hash rate since regulators in China began cracking down on miners there last year.

“To support more customers from North America and newly-emerging areas, MicroBT is capable of producing and shipping over 30,000 pieces per month from its production site located in Southeast Asia this year,” according to the release.

MicroBT announced that each of the models in the series will be available for shipping beginning in the third quarter of this year.

Bitcoin 2022 is part of the Bitcoin Event Series hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

