Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. And Aaron Rodgers On Why They Believe In Bitcoin
On stage at Bitcoin 2022, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers explained why they invest and choose to be paid in bitcoin.

Following an announcement on the main stage of Bitcoin 2022, Cash App Bitcoin Lead Miles Suter was joined by a slew of high-profile, Bitcoin-embracing athletes — the NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers, as well as tennis legend Serena Williams.

"The Fed keeps printing trillions of dollars and the best defense against inflation, I believe, is Bitcoin," said Rodgers. “I got involved in the rabbit hole years ago and once you get to the other side, there’s no turning back.”

Beckham Jr. embraced Bitcoin on a high-profile stage last year when he opted to take his full NFL salary in BTC in November 2021 through his partnership with Cash App. Similarly, Rodgers partnered with Cash App to convert a portion of his own NFL salary into bitcoin last year. Williams has invested in several Bitcoin-focused companies, including bitcoin rewards platform Lolli and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and on stage, it was announced that she has partnered with Cash App to propel Bitcoin adoption.

But perhaps the most impactful thing any of these high-profile athletes has done to propel the Bitcoin community is to outline its fundamental value-adds on stages like Bitcoin 2022’s.

After ten years, Bitcoin “has had a long time to just kind of work,” explained Williams. “I really like it, I’m really into cryptocurrency … particularly bitcoin really stands out because it’s so unique and different.”

While the panel discussed the importance of continuing education — emphasizing that investors should know that they can purchase fractions of bitcoin, rather than entire coins at a time — it was clear that they all believe this financial revolution is now inevitable.

“You hear [Bitcoin] talked about in our locker rooms,” said Beckham Jr. “It’s just something that you have to get with it or you’re going to just get left behind, that’s how I feel.”

Bitcoin 2022 is part of the Bitcoin Event Series hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

