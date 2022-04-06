Skip to main content
Kevin O’Leary Sees Regulation, 'Spigots Of Capital' Coming To Bitcoin
News

Kevin O’Leary Sees Regulation, 'Spigots Of Capital' Coming To Bitcoin

Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" took the main stage at Bitcoin 2022 to discuss Bitcoin regulation and a forthcoming flood of investment.

Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" took the main stage at Bitcoin 2022 to discuss Bitcoin regulation and a forthcoming flood of investment.

Kevin O’Leary is a well-known businessman and entrepreneur, who is particularly famous for his role on “Shark Tank.” In 2019, he was quoted in an interview with CNBC saying that Bitcoin is “worthless” and “garbage.” Since then, O’Leary has changed his tune, claiming to have invested 20% of his portfolio in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on “Squawk Box.”

In the same “Squawk Box” interview, O’Leary disclosed that he is invested in at least one private bitcoin mining facility. O’Leary said, “I have millions of dollars, 20% of my portfolio is now in cryptocurrencies and blockchain.” Though heavily invested in the cryptocurrency space, O’Leary continues to demonstrate some viewpoints with which many Bitcoin proponents disagree, namely around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and assets other than bitcoin, particularly his viewpoint that “non fungible tokens are going to be bigger than bitcoin.”

But this celebrity profile and general interest in Bitcoin have made O’Leary an off-and-on notable personality in the Bitcoin space, and it was with this in mind that attendees of Bitcoin 2022 gathered to hear his latest thoughts on BTC in a keynote address today.

O’Leary started his speech by discussing the need for regulatory clarity and policy around bitcoin, noting that when it comes, “The spigots of capital will flood open.” He predicted that, “In ten years, crypto, blockchain and all of these types of assets will be the 12th sector of the S&P.”

O’Leary presented five vectors of policy and where he believes the U.S. currently stands in these areas. First was Cynthia Lummis’ bill and O’Leary indicated that the bill means, “Regulation is coming and that’s a good thing.” 

Second was Biden’s recent executive order on cryptocurrency. 

“The president himself said that he wouldn’t make crypto illegal,” O'Leary noted. 

The third vector was a two-page bill submitted by Bill Hagerty that would make stablecoins legal. 

"If stablecoins are backed by the U.S. dollar, it will become the world reserve currency," O'Leary added.

Fourth, O’Leary discussed why bitcoin mining is going to save the world because, “The next generation of bitcoin miners are starting to work with energy that does not require carbon: hydro electricity, nuclear, wind and solar. This is the future of bitcoin mining. We will be developing power for all communities in an ethical manner that we can power communities.”

O’Leary finished his keynote by pontificating, “The beautiful thing about all of this, is when we get policy we make bitcoin for institutions."

Bitcoin 2022 is part of the Bitcoin Event Series hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin mining pools rely on centralization, but P2Pool and other protocols have sought to reduce the need for trust in third parties.
Business

How Mining Pools Adapt To Changing Market Conditions

By Craig Deutsch2 hours ago
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Examining The State Of The Bitcoin Mining ASIC Market

By Shawn Amick4 hours ago
News
Lightning nodes connect the lightning network together, in a decentralized technology.
Business

Building Companies That Improve Lightning Network Liquidity

By Craig Deutsch7 hours ago
News
An organe wave of bitcoin adoption is occurring.
Business

For Bitcoin To Grow, Barriers To Retail Adoption Must Be Overcome

By Shawn Amick2 hours ago
News
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
mining
Industry Events

The Financialization Of Bitcoin Mining

By Casey Carrillo4 hours ago
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

MicroBT Announces More Efficient M50 Series Of Whatsminer Rigs

By Peter Chawaga5 hours ago
News
Eric Yakes What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World
Business

BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets

By Shawn AmickMar 9, 2022
News
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 22, 2021
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

State Coordination Will Continue To Regulate Use Of Bitcoin

By Stephen Piepgrass, James Stevens, Chris Carlson and Namrata KangJan 21, 2022
Opinion
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Markets

Brazil Takes First Step To Regulate Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Markets

Biden Administration To Regulate Bitcoin As A Matter Of National Security: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
SMF-BM-thumbnail2 (1)
Business

Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosJan 14, 2022
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Markets

Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 17, 2022
News