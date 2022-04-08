Skip to main content
Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal Makes Argument For Reasonable Bitcoin Regulation
News

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal Makes Argument For Reasonable Bitcoin Regulation

At Bitcoin 2022, Constitutional lawyer Neal Katyal argued that Bitcoiners should be open to some regulation to ultimately protect the technology.

At Bitcoin 2022, Constitutional lawyer Neal Katyal argued that Bitcoiners should be open to some regulation to ultimately protect the technology.

As one of the world’s most lauded outlines of basic human freedoms and prolific examples of consensus-enforced governing, the U.S. Constitution is often pointed to as a spiritual predecessor of the freedoms and equity promised by Bitcoin.

Emphasizing and challenging these parallels, Georgetown University Law Professor Neal Katyal and Justin Wales, the head of legal for North America at bitcoin exchange Crypto.com, addressed Bitcoin 2022 attendees in a discussion titled “The U.S. Constitution And Bitcoin.”

"I love Bitcoin, I love all you and you guys see something really important and I want to help tell your story," Katyal told the crowd. “I don't think that right now Washington... has a handle on how important these technologies [like Bitcoin] are to our economy, to our national security."

Wales pressed Katyal on whether or not there is a Constitutional case to be made for the fundamental right to commit bitcoin transactions. While Katyal acknowledged that using Bitcoin has some overlap with free speech rights, he clarified that he does not think there’s a strong Constitutional case to be made there.

“At its core, I view Bitcoin as a democratic tool,” Wales explained at one point, adding context to the questions he was posing for Katyal. “It says we, as a community, want to opt out of a system that is governed completely by a federal fiat monetary system."

But, while Katyal seemed to agree that the power to transact outside of the fiat monetary rails is a critical freedom granted by Bitcoin, he indicated that Bitcoiners are unlikely to convince Constitutional courts that the space should be free from regulation.

"I think it's gonna be hard to say that bitcoin transactions are protected by the first amendment [of the Constitution],” Katyal said. “My central message to everyone today is I think we need to be telling the story for why some regulation in the space is OK. Because if we don’t … I think that’s an unlikely winner.”

Bitcoin 2022 is part of the Bitcoin Event Series hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Culture

Sticking To The Regulated Path For Bitcoin In Paraguay

By Peter ChawagaAug 5, 2021
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Cynthia Lummis Is Bringing Bitcoin To The U.S. Senate

By Peter ChawagaNov 18, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin forewarns “more regulations” on cryptocurrency.
Markets

With Sarah Bloom Raskin Up For Big Fed Role, Will Regulation Turn Against Bitcoin?

By Ansel LindnerFeb 14, 2022
Feature
Mr. Wonderful takes the main stage at Bitcoin 2022 to talk about Bitcoin regulation and its benefits to bringing institutions into the space.
Business

Kevin O’Leary Sees Regulation, 'Spigots Of Capital' Coming To Bitcoin

By Craig DeutschApr 6, 2022
News
Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Senator Cynthia Lummis On Regulation, Excessive Spending And Bitcoin 2021

By Peter ChawagaMay 24, 2021
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis shared details on a bipartisan bill designed to propel Bitcoin innovation in the U.S.
Business

Senator Cynthia Lummis Outlines Forthcoming Bipartisan Bitcoin Bill

By Shawn Amick2 hours ago
News
On stage at Bitcoin 2022, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Aaron Rodgers explained why they invest and choose to be paid in bitcoin.
Culture

Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. And Aaron Rodgers On Why They Believe In Bitcoin

By Peter ChawagaApr 7, 2022
News
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

How The Geopolitics Of 2021 Will Shape The Year Ahead For Bitcoin

By Nick FonsecaJan 5, 2022
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Markets

The Roadmap For Banks Adopting Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 27, 2021
Op-ed - Op Ed: Answering 10 Common Questions About Cryptocurrency and Taxes
Culture

The Patriotic Case For Bitcoin

By Jack KrieselJun 2, 2021
Bitcoin infrastructure developer Samson Mow announced progress on favorable Bitcoin legislation in three locales around the world.
Culture

Samson Mow Announces Pro Bitcoin Legislation In Three Countries

By Peter ChawagaApr 7, 2022
News
With state legislators attempting to recognize bitcoin as legal tender in the U.S., we’ve entered a new, uncharted phase of adoption.
Culture

Bitcoin’s Political Breakthrough Raises Questions About Its Regulatory Future

By Mike HobartFeb 17, 2022
Feature
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

Why Progressives Should Love Bitcoin: An Open Letter To Elizabeth Warren

By Samantha MessingAug 16, 2021
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

State Coordination Will Continue To Regulate Use Of Bitcoin

By Stephen Piepgrass, James Stevens, Chris Carlson and Namrata KangJan 21, 2022
Opinion