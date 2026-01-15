Saturn raises $800k from YZi Labs and Sora Ventures to build USDat, a 11%+ yield-bearing stablecoin protocol backed by Strategy’s Digital Credit

The Creation of Digital Credit

In 2025, Strategy and Michael Saylor set their sights on the fixed-income market. The company transformed Bitcoin into a durable source of yield, creating a credit layer on top of it.

“Our goal is to bring transparent yield to DeFi at a scale of billions of dollars. We are building the first application on Michael Saylor’s digital credit – a whole new platform layer, where banks, insurance, investing and money will be all reshaped,” said Kevin Li, Co-founder of Saturn. “We’re proud to have YZi Labs and Sora’s support from day one, and we will become the Tether of digital credit” Li added, “Today, yield is generated through a combination of Strategy’s STRC and U.S. Treasury bills.”

“Stablecoins are moving beyond simple payments toward yield-driven products, and few projects connect institutional credit with DeFi in a meaningful way,” said Jason Fang, Founder of Sora Ventures. “We backed Saturn because USDat is pioneering the first on-chain use of Strategy’s credit products, and we believe it can redefine how institutional capital interacts with decentralized finance.

The Saturn team brings deep expertise across DATs, DeFi, and stablecoins, with engineering experience from Artemis – a leading blockchain data company focused on stablecoin and onchain analytics – and M31 Capital, a DeFi-focused venture and liquid fund. All founders are alumni of the University of Pennsylvania.

With support from YZi Labs and Sora Ventures, Saturn is well positioned for global market penetration and to become a dominant force in DeFi. Li notes that as Bitcoin transforms into a new credit layer, Saturn will be the first stablecoin protocol to offer double-digit yields at $10B scale.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before acting on any information presented in this article.