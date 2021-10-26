Bitcoin Exchange FTX Buys Super Bowl Ad

Today, Bloomberg reported that bitcoin exchange giant FTX purchased an ad slot for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The exchange did not provide a comment on how much the ad was purchased for or what the content will consist of.

“We’re inviting everyone to check it out, and here to help them on their journey. There is no bigger, more mainstream event to share a message like that than the Super Bowl,” Bankman-Fried said. “Our message throughout this year has been that crypto is safe, accessible, and ready for the mainstream.”

The Super Bowl is one of the most viewed sporting events there is, with just over 96 million viewers watching the latest Super Bowl LV. This is the main reason behind FTX purchasing this ad, to take advantage of all the eyes that will be watching. NFL legend Tom Brady has already expressed his interest in the exchange, purchasing an equity stake in the company earlier this year.

FTX seems to be trying to cover all bases in sports after partnering with NBA legend Steph Curry as well as buying the rights to the Miami Heat’s home court and renaming it the FTX Arena. They have also become the official exchange of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Earlier this year, FTX raised $900 million series B fundraise to become the largest raise by any exchange in history.