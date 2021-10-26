How Bitcoin Reshapes Philanthropy With Bill Pulte

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Bill Pulte, CEO of Twitter Philanthropy and grandson of the late founder of home-building giant PulteGroup, talked about his charity with host Alex McShane.

They discussed how Bitcoin will reshape philanthropy, how Bitcoin can be integrated into philanthropic organizations and trustless payments without commissions, and the ideal structure of philanthropic ventures. They also discussed how Twitter Philanthropy got onboarded into Bitcoin, the ways Bitcoin reduces remittance fees, a decentralized approach to philanthropy, and raising funds to create a network giving effect.

“Bitcoin will reshape how people look at solving poverty,” said Pulte. “What I mean by that is, with Twitter now going to Lightning and being able to send it [bitcoin] very quickly... I believe Twitter will enable us to reach anywhere in the globe and be able to instantly transfer value.”



Pulte considered questions such as: What is the right way to allocate resources? Is Twitter Philanthropy a capitalist organization? How should charitable donations be facilitated? Whether and to what extent good deeds go unreciprocated, or whether there is an enduring the act of giving? Pulte also considered how best could best educate people about Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is going to take the world by storm from a philanthropic basis,” said Pulte.

To conclude the show, Pulte and McShane discussed philanthropy on Lightning in El Salvador, navigating political landscapes, substance abuse and giving, accounting for scammers, giving independent of location, and the golden age of Bitcoin philanthropy.