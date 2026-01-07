Rumble on Wednesday announced the launch of a new digital wallet built in partnership with stablecoin giant Tether, allowing users and creators to send, receive and store cryptocurrency directly on the video-sharing platform without relying on banks or third-party payment processors.

The product, dubbed Rumble Wallet, will enable direct peer-to-peer payments using Bitcoin, Tether’s USDT stablecoin and Tether Gold (XAUt).

The company said the wallet is designed to let creators get paid directly by their audiences, reducing fees and limiting the risk of payment restrictions, account freezes or deplatforming by traditional financial intermediaries.

Founder, chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said the wallet aligns closely with the company’s free-speech mission and its long-running push to build alternatives to Big Tech infrastructure.

“Rumble represents free speech and liberty the same way that cryptocurrency and a decentralized internet represent freedom, and Rumble Wallet is the natural combination of those things,” Pavlovski said in a statement. “We are putting more power into the hands of users and creators so they can engage with and financially support the content they like.”

Later, Pavlovski posted on X, “If its not clear, I’ll make it really clear. Rumble Wallet will compete directly against Coinbase and Venmo — but we’re NOT custodial and we CANNOT shutdown your account. Its true financial freedom to buy, hold and tip crypto.”

BREAKING: Video streaming giant Rumble launches a crypto wallet to enable its audience to tip in #Bitcoin and crypto.



MASSIVE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RskW3mTDH6 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 7, 2026

Bitcoin, crypto, and Rumble as ‘freedom first’

The announcement comes as the company continues to position itself as a “freedom-first” technology platform, appealing to creators and audiences frustrated with censorship, demonetization and opaque moderation policies on mainstream platforms.

The wallet is non-custodial, meaning users maintain confirmation of their own digital assets rather than handing control to a centralized provider.

The wallet is built using Tether’s Wallet Development Kit, which is designed to help platforms integrate crypto payments directly into their products.

CEO Paolo Ardoino said the collaboration reflects the company’s broader focus on decentralization and user autonomy.

“At Tether, we champion technologies that break boundaries and promote freedom, decentralization and the fundamental right to free expression,” Ardoino said. “Rumble Wallet brings those ideals together into one product that will give tens of millions of users more control than any platform has offered before, even in the United States.”

The two companies already have deep financial ties. Tether holds nearly 104 million shares of Rumble, representing roughly 48% of the company, according to disclosures.

MoonPay will power Rumble Wallet’s crypto on- and off-ramps, allowing users to seamlessly convert between digital assets and traditional payment methods such as credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo.

“Peer-to-peer payments powered by crypto are the future of the internet economy,” said MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. “Rumble is one of the first major platforms to adopt this model, giving creators the ability to get paid instantly in stablecoins or Bitcoin and easily move in and out of fiat.”

Shares of Rumble rose 3% following the announcement, reflecting investor optimism around the platform’s expanding crypto strategy and creator monetization tools.