NBA Legend Stephen Curry Partners With Bitcoin Exchange FTX

Bitcoin and crypto exchange FTX has announced a long-term partnership with NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

As a global ambassador, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX.com and his foundation, Eat.Learn.Play, will partner with the firm for charitable initiatives.

Stephen Curry commented that he was excited to partner with a company that "demystifies" the Bitcoin and crypto space and "eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users.”

“FTX is like minded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

The partnership announcement comes just hours after Stephen Curry tweeted, “​​Just getting started in the crypto game...y'all got any advice??”

The partnership marks the Golden State Warriors NBA champion’s first venture into Bitcoin. Additionally, FTX has committed to providing an annual charitable contribution to Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s foundation, Eat.Learn.Play.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, commented, “After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX’s core values. I look forward to working together with Stephen to create a positive impact for those who need it most in the world.”



It is becoming more and more common for major professional athletes to find ways to be paid in Bitcoin and to partner with Bitcoin-adjacent companies. Just last month, seven-time UEFA Champions League winner AC Milan struck a multi-year partnership with BitMex to become their first-ever official sleeve partner as well as their official Bitcoin trading partner.



Back in May, Toronto FC forward Ifunanyachi Achara converted part of his pro soccer salary to Bitcoin and sent BTC remittances to family in Nigeria.

In late 2020, NFL Tackle Russel Okung and Strike announced a partnership that will pay a sizable portion of Okung’s $13MM NFL in Bitcoin.



The massive influence and online following professional athletes enjoy is a great means of spreading Bitcoin adoption.