BTC Inc Standardizes Bitcoin Operations Using BTCPay Server Across Events, Payroll, and Treasury

BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and the organizer of major global Bitcoin conferences, has spent the past several years restructuring its internal operations around Bitcoin-native infrastructure, relying heavily on the open-source BTCPay Server to manage its payments, payroll, and treasury functions.

The effort reflects a broader push by the company to operate on what it describes as a “Bitcoin standard,” using bitcoin not only as a reserve asset but as a primary medium for internal and external transactions.

Executives and engineers involved in the project say the goal was to eliminate dependence on custodial payment processors, reduce cross-border settlement friction, and create a unified system capable of handling live commerce at speed and scale.

BTCPay Server, a self-hosted and non-custodial Bitcoin payments platform, emerged as the core infrastructure after BTC Inc evaluated multiple third-party payment solutions.

According to the company, custodial processors introduced counterparty risk and regulatory constraints, while off-the-shelf systems lacked the flexibility needed for global events and payroll coordination.

Conference payments as the first test case

BTC Inc first deployed BTCPay Server at its flagship conferences, where the need for high-throughput, real-time payments was most acute. Events regularly host tens of thousands of attendees and dozens of vendors, often in environments with constrained connectivity and strict operational timelines.

Using BTCPay’s web-based point-of-sale system, vendors were able to accept on-chain and Lightning payments directly to their own wallets. BTC Inc also used BTCPay’s “mark as paid” functionality to record cash and card transactions alongside bitcoin payments, allowing vendors to reconcile all sales through a single interface.

The system was rolled out across four major events between 2024 and 2025, beginning with Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong and expanding through conferences in Nashville, Abu Dhabi, and Las Vegas.

Each event served as an iteration point, with the operations team refining vendor onboarding, payment flows, and reporting tools.

Record-setting deployment in Las Vegas

The largest deployment took place at The Bitcoin Conference 2025 in Las Vegas, where BTC Inc integrated BTCPay Server with Lightning-enabled NFC Bolt Cards and optimized point-of-sale infrastructure across the venue.

On May 28, 2025, the event set a Guinness World Record for the most cryptocurrency point-of-sale transactions completed in eight hours, recording 4,187 transactions.

BTCPay-powered terminals operated alongside traditional Square point-of-sale systems, which had recently added Bitcoin payment support. BTC Inc said the side-by-side deployment demonstrated that Bitcoin-native payment systems could function at the same scale and speed as established fiat infrastructure in high-traffic commercial environments.

Across all conferences, BTC Inc reports more than 5,600 in-person Bitcoin transactions, totaling approximately 2.09 BTC in volume.

Expanding into BTC Inc payroll and vendor payments

Following the conference deployments, BTC Inc extended BTCPay Server into internal finance operations. The company adopted BTCPay’s VendorPay plugin to manage outbound payments to contractors, partners, and employees, many of whom are distributed across multiple jurisdictions.

VendorPay allows payments to be batched, scheduled, and tracked, reducing transaction fees and eliminating delays associated with international bank transfers.

BTC Inc says it has processed more than $1 million in Bitcoin payouts using the system, without relying on intermediaries or custodial services.

As payment volume increased, the company implemented BTCPay’s native multisignature wallet support to add shared approval controls to treasury management. Transactions now require multiple signatures, with hardware wallets integrated through BTCPay Vault, allowing the company to maintain self-custody while distributing authorization across team members.

Automating Bitcoin accumulation

BTC Inc developed a BTCPay Server plugin known internally as “Bitcoin Stacker” to automatically convert a portion of fiat revenue into bitcoin. The system routes a percentage of Stripe credit card receipts into bitcoin purchases, creating a rules-based dollar-cost averaging process.

Since launching the program in January 2025, BTC Inc says it has accumulated more than 6.5 BTC through automated conversions. The company describes the approach as a conservative treasury policy rather than a speculative strategy, designed to build bitcoin-denominated working capital that can be reused for vendor payments and payroll through BTCPay.

BTC Inc says BTCPay Server has become a core operational tool across events, finance, and treasury functions, citing reduced payment friction, faster settlement, and consistent self-custodial workflows.

The company also contributed operational feedback that informed improvements to VendorPay and multisignature support.

While aligned with BTC Inc’s long-term view on Bitcoin adoption, the company says the shift has been driven primarily by operational efficiency.