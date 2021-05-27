Interview: Max Keiser And Stacy Herbert On Bitcoin 2021

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert of the “Orange Pill” podcast discussed the upcoming Bitcoin 2021 event, being held in Miami on June 4 and 5.
Author:
Publish date:
Stacy Herbert and Max Keiser will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

Watch Stacy Herbert and Max Keiser's interview on YouTube.

In this interview, host Joe Rodgers sat down with long-time Bitcoiners Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert. Keiser and Herbert have been frontliners in spreading the good word of Bitcoin and, most recently, started a new podcast and Telegram community aptly named “Orange Pill.”

In addition to having the best legs in Bitcoin, Keiser will be sharing the stage with fellow ultra-bull Michael Saylor for one of the most anticipated keynote of Bitcoin 2021.

Herbert and Keiser share a noticeable displeasure for central banking. When asked about the most important topic to come out of Bitcoin 2021, they echoed each other in responses regarding Bitcoin decentralization being the big takeaway.

Keiser jokingly said that he will do his best to orange pill Saylor and I believe there will be fireworks. Worst case scenario is that we will see several thousand dollars destroyed on stage as a protest against central banks.

Keiser shares the stage with Saylor on June 4 at 10:40 a.m. and my advice to those of you who plan on catching this in person is get in the conference room early. This will be elbow room only.

