Interhash Acquires Controlling Stake in Neopool

Interhash has acquired a controlling stake in Neopool, a Bitcoin mining pool. The deal was closed during the Bitcoin MENA 2025 conference.

Neopool, launched earlier this year, has entered the top 15 global mining pools and ranks first worldwide in Daily PPS efficiency, according to miningpoolstats.stream.

Alexander Lozben, CEO of Interhash, said the company sees strong potential in Neopool and views mining pools as an undervalued part of the Bitcoin ecosystem, in a note shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

Interhash develops solutions for crypto mining and high-performance computing, focusing on sustainable infrastructure.

Neopool CEO Andrei Kapeikin said the investment provides a strategic partner to support scaling and improve mining efficiency for operations ranging from private farms to industrial-scale facilities.

Neopool has a top-15 global ranking and the highest Daily PPS efficiency, built by a team with over 100 years of combined mining and IT experience.

Earlier this month, Neopool reported record payouts of 169 BTC (around $15 million) to its miners in November 2025, reflecting rapid growth since its launch earlier this year. Ranked by miningpoolstats.stream as the most efficient pool globally, Neopool credits its performance to proprietary optimization technology, low-latency global routing, and transparent FPPS payouts with daily settlements.

CEO Andrei Kapeikin said that technical excellence and transparency, rather than just hash rate volume, drive miner value.