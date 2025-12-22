HomeNEWSInterhash Acquires Controlling Stake in Neopool
NEWS

Interhash Acquires Controlling Stake in Neopool

Interhash acquired a controlling stake in Neopool, a top-ranked, highly efficient Bitcoin mining pool, to support its growth and scaling.

Micah Zimmerman
By Micah Zimmerman

Interhash has acquired a controlling stake in Neopool, a Bitcoin mining pool. The deal was closed during the Bitcoin MENA 2025 conference.

Neopool, launched earlier this year, has entered the top 15 global mining pools and ranks first worldwide in Daily PPS efficiency, according to miningpoolstats.stream.

Alexander Lozben, CEO of Interhash, said the company sees strong potential in Neopool and views mining pools as an undervalued part of the Bitcoin ecosystem, in a note shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

Interhash develops solutions for crypto mining and high-performance computing, focusing on sustainable infrastructure.

Neopool CEO Andrei Kapeikin said the investment provides a strategic partner to support scaling and improve mining efficiency for operations ranging from private farms to industrial-scale facilities.

Neopool has a top-15 global ranking and the highest Daily PPS efficiency, built by a team with over 100 years of combined mining and IT experience.

Earlier this month, Neopool reported record payouts of 169 BTC (around $15 million) to its miners in November 2025, reflecting rapid growth since its launch earlier this year. Ranked by miningpoolstats.stream as the most efficient pool globally, Neopool credits its performance to proprietary optimization technology, low-latency global routing, and transparent FPPS payouts with daily settlements. 

CEO Andrei Kapeikin said that technical excellence and transparency, rather than just hash rate volume, drive miner value. 

Previous article
Trump Media Adds 451 Bitcoin, Total BTC Holdings Surpass $1 Billion
Micah Zimmerman
Micah Zimmerman
Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© BTC Media, LLC 2025