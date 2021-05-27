Onboarding The Masses To Lightning With Desiree Dickerson

Onboarding The Masses To Lightning With Desiree Dickerson

Dickerson is deep in the trenches of the Lightning Network and pioneering adoption.
Author:
Publish date:
Dickerson is deep in the trenches of the Lightning Network and pioneering adoption.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Christian Keroles sat down with Desiree Dickerson, the vice president of business operations at Lightning Labs and cofounder of MintGox!

Dickerson is deep in the trenches of the Lightning Network and pioneering adoption of the Bitcoin stack inside of the gaming ecosystem. Dickerson believes that both game creators and players unlock massive value by integrating satoshis (bitcoin) into their games. She sees Lightning as the perfect avenue for scalable and easy Bitcoin integration into gaming for a completely revolutionary experience.

With the founding of MintGox, Dickerson and several others sought to create a community and tournament to demonstrate the power and use cases that are unlocked by integrating Lightning with video games. MintGox and Zebedee will be sponsoring and hosting the Bitcoin 2021 Esports Arena which will feature Thunder Games, Satoshi’s Games and CSGO, all powered by Zebedee’s Lightning SDK.

Keroles and Dickerson discussed why Lightning and Bitcoin are important and why their rise is inevitable. Dickerson is moved by the idea of fair and transparent financial access for the world and making that available to as many people as possible. She believes that games as well as other forms of earning bitcoin will push people to onboard directly to the Lightning Network. Startups like Strike are great examples of how Lightning infrastructure enables large and small players alike to tap into a global, permissionless payments network that yields an unstoppable advantage over proprietary competitors like PayPal and Cash App.

