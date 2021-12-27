Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Bitcoin 2022 And Sound Money Fest Invite Volunteers To Build The Biggest Event In Bitcoin History
This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin 2022.

Bitcoin 2022, the largest Bitcoin event in history to be held in Miami from April 6 to April 9, is a celebration, technological showcase and networking platform that will be enjoyed by thousands of people, from those with a wealth of Bitcoin experience to those who are only scratching the surface. With initiatives like Sound Money Fest, the first Bitcoin music festival, and the Open-Source Stage, the event actively seeks to engage all members of the Bitcoin community and beyond: newbies, veterans, builders, plebs, investors and everything in between.

One of the most powerful and active ways that community members can use to engage with Bitcoin 2022 is by volunteering. Volunteers get the chance to not only attend the event, but become a central part of it, taking on tasks that ensure attendees make the most of their own experiences and that speakers, participating Bitcoin projects and leaders in the space all have the chance to propel Bitcoin even further forward.

Prospective volunteers should know that intensive knowledge of Bitcoin is not a requirement. In fact, on-the-ground participation at Bitcoin 2022 and Sound Money Fest is a perfect opportunity for someone new to the space to get a crash course in what makes this technology and financial revolution so exciting.

Benefits of volunteering at Bitcoin 2022 and Sound Money Fest include:

  • Free attendance to the largest Bitcoin event in history and/or a music festival with some of the most popular mainstream musicians on the planet
  • Firsthand perspective on the most important people and projects in the Bitcoin space
  • Complimentary food and drink in the exclusive volunteer lounge
  • Leadership training and skill building from the organizers of this uniquely successful annual event

Building on the pivotal volunteer program from Bitcoin 2021, this year’s event will feature a full-fledged volunteer program with a range of diverse roles and incentives.

To learn more about how you can be a hands-on part of Bitcoin 2022 and/or Sound Money Fest, visit the event’s volunteer page.

