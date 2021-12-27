Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
In An Increasingly Volatile 2021, Bitcoin Provided Peace Of Mind
Publish date:

In An Increasingly Volatile 2021, Bitcoin Provided Peace Of Mind

Among global war, rampant inflation and threats to liberty, Bitcoiners found peace of mind despite an incredibly volatile 2021.
Author:

Among global war, rampant inflation and threats to liberty, Bitcoiners found peace of mind despite an incredibly volatile 2021.

The year 2021, I think, has seen its fair share of volatility the world over. We started the year off with a very interesting event at the U.S. Capitol, and a British judge blocking the extradition of Julian Assange.

At the time, the bitcoin price was pushing north through the $20,000s.

Since then, we have seen events transpire that have done anything but hamper volatility on the geopolitical spectrum.

Since January, we have seen: a coup d'état in Myanmar, the United States stop providing weapons to Saudi Arabia (and the UAE) that were being used in the Yemeni Civil War, the first iteration of vaccines for the COVID-19 virus roll out and Russia increase its involvement in Ukraine (and now, Belarus). SpaceX successfully completed its Crew-1 mission of returning four crew members to Earth aboard Crew Dragon “Resilience: from the International Space Station, and hostilities between Israel and Palestine resulted in weeks of missile attacks and the demolition of a building that was occupied by the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others in Gaza.

All this while we have watched as country after country decided to sacrifice the liberties of their constituents to enforce lockdowns, contributing to complications of employment, which has been exacerbating shipping backlogs, not just in the U.S., but ultimately around the globe, creating a negative feedback loop of inflation that is impacting multiple constituencies, albeit at varying rates.

There hasn’t seemed to be anywhere that anybody in the world can run to for stability, or to gain peace of mind through understanding of what is going on, or how to navigate these tumultuous waters. Except for bitcoiners.

Toward the end of 2021, the bitcoin price hit its all-time high of more than $69,000.

The Bitcoin community (particularly on Twitter) seems to be the only congregation that is viewing the world through an honest lens. And this is capable, in my opinion, because so many of us trust our precious time and energy in an asset that is not within the purview of the very sycophants and sociopaths that continue to push the world into further fear and chaos. Because we understand what a true money is, we experience the benefits of a superior asset: peace of mind and strength.

This relationship allows our community to dedicate our precious cognitive and physical energies into remaining flexible and prepared, for any slew of outcomes that may result from the irrationality of the world around us. Doing this also expresses a level of solidarity to our peers, friends and family on an individual level. By witnessing and experiencing that we are not only less-affected by these machinations, but prospering through them, we spark intrigue in those around us. They want to know why, and how, we are so calm while they are so afraid — because they also desire such strength. Which is understandable, who wouldn’t?

While the year 2021 is coming to a close, bitcoin is not done yet, and neither are we. There is still much to be done in helping as many individuals as possible come to bitcoin and understand what a truly free money can do:

For an individual,

For a family,

For a country, and ultimately, for a species.

There is no rest for the wicked, and how wicked must those be that believe we can change the world…

This is a guest post by Mike Hobart. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Op-ed - Op Ed: How Bitcoin’s Protocol of Peace Can End the Nuclear Age
Culture

Can Bitcoin Usher In An Era Of World Peace?

Aug 12, 2021
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant.
Culture

The Shared Connection Of The Bitcoin Community

Dec 23, 2021
Bitcoin gives Palestinians a powerful avenue for peaceful protest, and the opportunity to find sovereignty among oppressive economic policies.
Culture

Can Bitcoin Be Palestine’s Currency Of Freedom?

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

A Bitcoiner’s Reflection On 2021: A Year Of Awareness

15 hours ago
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

World Peace And The Bitcoin Charity

Sep 13, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Culture

Bitcoin Had Its Best Year Ever In 2021

21 hours ago
Transacting in bitcoin will send it to the moon because of its price action.
Culture

Bitcoin And Biases: Fund Managers Eating Crow And Welcoming Horses In 2021

Dec 24, 2021
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant.
Culture

As The World Population Increases, Bitcoin Offers Freedom

Oct 25, 2021
Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Volatility And How Risk Management Is A Vote Of Confidence

Aug 13, 2021
Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship.
Culture

Bitcoin Offers Freedom In A World Of Slavery By Design

Nov 14, 2021
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Business

How 2021 Became The Year Of Baseball’s First Bitcoin Team

Dec 24, 2021
Bitcoin gives Palestinians a powerful avenue for peaceful protest, and the opportunity to find sovereignty among oppressive economic policies.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Peaceful Protest That Palestinians Need

Oct 28, 2021
Iran BTC energy
Culture

Bitcoin Power: The Energy Of A Money

Apr 15, 2021
Bitcoin is literally the only thing separating us from climate catastrophe that kills the environment.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Successor To Violence

Aug 20, 2021
Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Single Best Shot At Achieving Liberty In Our Lifetime

Nov 23, 2021