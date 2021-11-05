Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Bitcoin 2022 Announces Logic, Initial Lineup For “Sound Money Fest” Music Festival
Bitcoin 2022 Announces Logic, Initial Lineup For "Sound Money Fest" Music Festival

Promoted: Bitcoin 2022 will host rapper Logic and other headliners during the Sound Money Fest music festival.
Promoted: Bitcoin 2022 will host rapper Logic and other headliners during the Sound Money Fest music festival.

In addition to being the largest-ever networking event, product/service expo and technical forum in the history of Bitcoin, the upcoming Bitcoin 2022 event will also host the first-ever Bitcoin-focused music festival, Sound Money Fest on April 9, 2022 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This unprecedented celebration of the world’s most critical open-source software project has announced its initial lineup of acts, featuring Logic, Apashe, Asadi, K.Flay, MØ and Royal & The Serpent. As more headlining performers are announced in the coming weeks, the event promises to host artists who have personal understandings of the power of Bitcoin.

“Experience Sound Money Fest as we bring the international community together with music and fun in celebration of mass Bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization,” Bitcoin 2022 organizers said. “Our festival is the first of its kind and isn’t exclusive to the hardcore Bitcoin community. As Bitcoin is for everyone, so is Sound Money Fest.”

All told, the festival is expected to feature more than 17 diverse performances, from pop and hip-hop to K-pop and alternative music. It will also host art, food and more unique experiences. And underlying it all will be the optimism and euphoria that come from being at the forefront of an world-changing cultural revolution.

Those holding general attendance passes to the Bitcoin 2022 will automatically receive access to Sound Money Fest as well. Passes exclusive to Sound Money Fest are also available. Be sure to secure your entry to Sound Money Fest and the range of other Bitcoin 2022 experiences now.

