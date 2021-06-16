NYDIG, FS Investments File To Offer Another Bitcoin Fund Through Morgan Stanley

NYDIG, FS Investments File To Offer Another Bitcoin Fund Through Morgan Stanley

A new filing with the SEC indicates that another Morgan Stanley bitcoin fund will stem from the partnership of NYDIG and FS Investments.
Author:
Publish date:
A new filing with the SEC indicates that another Morgan Stanley bitcoin fund will stem from the partnership of NYDIG and FS Investments.

A recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates that a new institutional bitcoin fund will be jointly created by NYDIG, an institutional bitcoin solutions provider, and FS Investments, a fund management company.

The fund, called FS NYDIG Institutional Bitcoin Fund LP, is the second product born from the formal partnership between the two companies. The first, which dates back to March, was made available to Morgan Stanley’s wealth management clients –– making the firm the first prominent American bank to offer bitcoin exposure to its clients in this way.

Similarly, the new institutional bitcoin fund is also set to be offered through Morgan Stanley. The filing asserts that the investment bank “will receive certain placement and servicing fees with respect to clients it refers to the issuer, as disclosed to the applicable clients.” But the pooled investment fund’s first sale appears yet to occur.

NYDIG is a bitcoin-focused financial services firm and subsidiary of Stone Ridge Asset Management that has lately been quite active in the bitcoin ecosystem. In the past couple of months, the company raised $100 million, announced it would help bring bitcoin services to hundreds of U.S. banks and led a $25 million investment round in Unchained Capital.

Meanwhile, FS Investments is an asset manager that seeks to provide clients with alternative sources of income and growth. Founded in 2007, the firm has $23 billion in assets under management, with offices in Philadelphia, New York, Orlando, FL, and Leawood, KS.

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

Adoption & community - Simon Dixon Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of Bitcoin
Markets

Morgan Stanley Set To Offer Clients Access To Bitcoin Funds

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

Op-ed - Morgan Stanley Veteran Jacob Dienelt Joins Bitcoin 2.0 Startup
Markets

Morgan Stanley Eyes Bitcoin Swap Contracts Tied to Futures Prices

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

CFO Of World’s Largest Hedge Fund Joins NYDIG To Focus On Bitcoin

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

Op-ed - Morgan Stanley Veteran Jacob Dienelt Joins Bitcoin 2.0 Startup
Business

Morgan Stanley Veteran Jacob Dienelt Joins Bitcoin 2.0 Startup

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced that the former global head of financial crimes at Morgan Stanley will be its chief compliance officer.
Business

Gemini Adds Former Morgan Stanley Executive as Chief Compliance Officer

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

NYDIG Bought The Recent Bitcoin Dip, Indicates Other Institutions Are Doing The Same

Opendime’s bitcoin piggy bank is a colorful way to help new users realize the benefits of sound money.
Business

U.S. Bank To Offer Cryptocurrency Custody, Administer NYDIG's Bitcoin ETF

Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Reportedly Planning To Offer A Bitcoin Fund

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Guggenheim Exploring Fund That Could Offer Bitcoin Exposure

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Report: Global Investment Funds Hold More Than $43 Billion In Bitcoin