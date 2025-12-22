Trump Media & Technology Group just beefed up its bitcoin portfolio, acquiring an additional 451 Bitcoin valued at roughly $40.3 million.

The move brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 11,542 coins, now worth more than $1 billion, according to analytics firm Arkham.

The latest purchase continues Trump Media’s broader crypto treasury strategy. Earlier in 2025, the company reported around $2 billion in Bitcoin and related digital assets as it increasingly positions itself as a crypto‑focused investment entity.

In July, Trump Media announced plans to launch the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, with Crypto.com serving as the exclusive custodian, prime execution agent, staking, and liquidity provider. Yorkville America Digital, LLC was named as the fund’s sponsor.

The ETF’s launch was contingent on SEC approval of a Form 19b-4 filing and the effectiveness of its registration statement.

The fund was structured as a Nevada business trust, issuing and redeeming shares in blocks of 10,000 through authorized participants, using cash for creation and redemption. While in-kind transactions were not initially offered, they could be implemented later pending regulatory approval.

Trump Media said at the time that the shares could not be sold or purchased until the SEC registration statement became effective.

Trump Media stock surges

At the time of writing, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group ($DJT) are down nearly 10% on the day. That being said, the stock saw its stock surge dramatically last week following an unexpected all-stock merger announcement with TAE Technologies, valuing the combined entity at over $6 billion.

Shares jumped roughly 42% on Thursday, adding more than half a billion dollars to the Trump family’s holdings, climbed another 8.3% on Friday, and rose 3.6% in Monday premarket trading.

The merger pivoted TMTG from a social media play into a fusion energy venture, with plans to build nuclear fusion plants to power artificial intelligence operations.

Trump Media went public in 2024 via a SPAC merger and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with Devin Nunes as CEO.

TMTG focuses on social networking, streaming through Truth+, and financial services with a FinTech brand Truth.Fi.

It’s majority‑owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Bitcoin is currently priced at $89,358, with a 24-hour trading volume of $38 B. Its price has risen 2% in the past 24 hours, sitting slightly below its 7-day high of $90,353 and above its 7-day low of $87,948.

The circulating supply is 19,965,603 BTC out of a maximum 21,000,000 BTC, giving Bitcoin a market cap of about $1.78 trillion, which reflects a 2% change over the past day.