NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

Customers of U.S. banks will soon be able to buy, hold and sell bitcoin through existing accounts, according to NYDIG.
Author:
Publish date:
Customers of U.S. banks will soon be able to buy, hold and sell bitcoin through existing accounts, according to NYDIG.

Institutional bitcoin solutions provider NYDIG has announced a partnership with leading fintech company Fidelity National Information (FIS) to bring bitcoin services to hundreds U.S. banks in the coming months. The partnership could allow countless customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoin through their legacy bank accounts, according to the firm.

“What we’re doing is making it simple for everyday Americans and corporations to be able to buy bitcoin through their existing bank relationships,” the head of bank solutions at NYDIG, Patrick Sells, told CNBC.

Hundreds of banks are already enrolled in the program, according to Sells.

The partnership seeks to simplify the process by cutting out the middlemen of bitcoin exchange services. According to NYDIG President Yan Zhao, banks are “seeing deposits going to the Coinbases and Galaxies and Krakens of the world,” and want to capture that movement, per CNBC.

NYDIG will be in charge of bitcoin custody and trade execution, while FIS, “a vendor to banks with nearly 300 million checking accounts,” will take care of the link to lenders, according to the report.

This partnership will enable banks to “drive fee income and better attract and retain customers,” per a news release on the partnership.

“As demand for bitcoin as a store of value continues to grow, FIS is focused on enabling our core banking clients to respond to growing market demand and better serve their customers,” said Rob Lee, head of global core banking and channels at FIS, per the release.

“Once a financial institution enables this solution, their customers will be able to view and manage bitcoin holdings alongside their traditional accounts in a single view,” according to the release. This new solution will encourage more people to own bitcoin, further driving adoption by simplifying the bitcoin purchasing, holding and selling experience.

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

First Foundation Partners With NYDIG To Provide Bitcoin Access To Clients

Opendime’s bitcoin piggy bank is a colorful way to help new users realize the benefits of sound money.
Business

U.S. Bank To Offer Cryptocurrency Custody, Administer NYDIG's Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

NYDIG Bought The Recent Bitcoin Dip, Indicates Other Institutions Are Doing The Same

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

Venmo Customers Can Now Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin In App

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

NYDIG Raises $100 Million, Details Bitcoin-Powered Insurance Strategy

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

Unchained Capital Closes $5.5 Million Round Led By NYDIG

The new mobile app from German bitcoin banking service Bitwala lets users set up bank accounts tied directly to bitcoin funds from their smartphones.
Business

Bitwala Launches Mobile App for Bitcoin Banking

Op-ed - To Dream Of Bitcoin
Culture

To Dream Of Bitcoin

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Op-ed - Bitcoin Is a Natural Part of the Digital Lifestyle
Business

Bitcoin Is a Natural Part of the Digital Lifestyle, Says Fidor Bank CEO

According to research from CryptoUK, nearly three-quarters of crypto companies in the United Kingdom are forced to open foreign bank accounts.
Business

Survey: U.K. Crypto Companies Must Bank Abroad

Investing - Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF
Business

Race For The First Bitcoin ETF In The U.S. Is Heating Up

Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom
Markets

Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading In Nigeria Rises 27% Since Central Bank’s Ban

Op-ed - Op Ed: Is There a Future for Banking in a Cryptocurrency-Dominated World?
Business

Op Ed: Is There a Future for Banking in a Cryptocurrency-Dominated World?

Privacy & security - PayPal Wins Patent for Ransomware Detection Solution
Technical

PayPal Introduces Ability To Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin