Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Foundry Launches U.S. Marketplace To Match Buyers And Sellers Of Bitcoin Miners
Publish date:

Foundry Launches U.S. Marketplace To Match Buyers And Sellers Of Bitcoin Miners

The U.S.-based secondary market, FoundryX, currently has access to over 40,000 bitcoin mining machines ready for resale.
Author:

The U.S.-based secondary market, FoundryX, currently has access to over 40,000 bitcoin mining machines ready for resale.

Foundry Digital LLC has launched a marketplace to match interested buyers and sellers of bitcoin mining machines, the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

FoundryX seeks to cut down waiting times and bureaucracy for U.S.-based buyers looking to acquire new rigs, ensuring timely delivery of mining rigs compared to the lengthy process necessary to import them from Asia. Foundry’s secondary market attempts to match the right buyers and sellers at competitive prices.

“Global semiconductor chips shortage and supply chain issues have made it difficult for North American mining businesses to procure machines from Asia on time,” per the statement. “There has also been a sudden influx of new resellers that require significant wire deposits to reserve machines, which has made the process even more challenging.”

Foundry said it works with major manufacturers and a network of resellers to acquire machines in big lots, later making it available for resale in its marketplace.

“With the industry’s leading clients and partners, from machine manufacturers to mining companies, we have the market knowledge and data to match the right buyers and sellers, at the right price,” Jeff Burkey, VP of business development at Foundry, said in a statement.

FoundryX leverages Foundry’s network of more than 200 buyers and sellers of bitcoin mining equipment to reduce the time to buy and receive a bitcoin miner in the U.S.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had secured over 40,000 of latest-generation MicroBT and Bitmain bitcoin mining machines for immediate delivery through next year. The advisory company also provides clients with additional services on demand, including financing, shipping, logistics, and pooled mining.

The firm’s bitcoin mining pool, Foundry USA Pool, is one of the largest mining pools in North America. Prominent participants include Hut 8, HIVE, Greenidge, CleanSpark, and Bitfarms.

Computer chips are critical to Bitcoin technology, particularly bitcoin mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Greenidge Partners With Foundry To Acquire 8,300 Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Jul 14, 2021
Bitmain and Canaan have launched new bitcoin mining devices, delivering higher hash rates at lower energy costs, in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
Business

Compute North, Foundry Digital Partner To Bring More Bitcoin Mining To North America

Jan 13, 2021
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

CleanSpark Transitions One Exahash Of Bitcoin Mining Power To Foundry USA Pool

Sep 27, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Foundry’s Mike Colyer On Bitcoin Mining In North America

May 7, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Jun 10, 2021
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Buys Electrical Supplier ESS Metron For $50 Million

Dec 1, 2021
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Maintains ‘Hodl’ Strategy After Mining 265 Bitcoin In November

Dec 2, 2021
Adoption - Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts
Business

Report: Goldman Sachs And Other Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Dec 2, 2021
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Jul 19, 2021
Cathedra_Vertical_DarkPeriwinkle
Business

BTC Miner Fortress Technologies Rebrands To Cathedra Bitcoin Inc

1 hour ago
North America
Business

Bit Digital Brings 5,679 Bitcoin Miners, 280 PH/s To Foundry USA Pool

May 5, 2021
Bitcoin mining at home is a good usage of energy and electricity because you get bitcoin from it.
Business

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Begins Construction Of 210 MW Farm

Oct 7, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

HIVE Buys 3,019 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Jul 12, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

One Of The Oldest Hydro-Power Stations In The U.S. Is Mining Bitcoin

Jul 8, 2021