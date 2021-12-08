Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
BTC Miner Fortress Technologies Rebrands To Cathedra Bitcoin Inc
Publish date:

BTC Miner Fortress Technologies Rebrands To Cathedra Bitcoin Inc

The bitcoin mining company will change its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to ‘CBIT’ on Thursday.
Author:

The bitcoin mining company will change its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to ‘CBIT’ on Thursday.

Bitcoin miner Fortress Technologies Inc. has rebranded to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. and will change its ticker symbol on the TSX Ventures Exchange (TSXV) to “CBIT,” the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“The name ‘Cathedra Bitcoin’ reflects our aspirations for the company, and for Bitcoin more broadly: a bold, ambitious, long-term project whose full realization we may not witness in our lifetimes, but which we choose to undertake nonetheless,” the CEO of Cathedra, AJ Scalia, said in a statement.

The rebranding has been reflected with a new logo, website, and brand assets for the company, which is expected to begin trading on the TSXV under the new name and ticker symbol on Thursday, upon satisfying all applicable legal requirements. The miner said no action is needed from current shareholders and that it will publicly disclose any changes in the future.

“As a permissionless energy sink, bitcoin mining offers the perfect economic incentive to improve our ability to harness energy,” said Cathedra President and COO, Drew Armstrong. “We at Cathedra believe this will have a profound and beautiful impact on humanity, enabling us to combat many of the largest problems we face today and advance further as a species.”

Cathedra also said it is committed to advancing sound money and cheap, abundant energy by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. The company applies a diversified approach to site selection and operations, looking to harness multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

“Energy is the most fundamental resource. Life itself depends on it,” Armstrong said.

The bitcoin miner’s operations currently output 163 petahashes per second (PH/s) across various farms in the U.S., according to the statement. Cathedra said it expects to add 566 PH/s to its hash rate capacity by the end of 2022, totaling 729 PH/s once all purchased machines are deployed.

ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Griid Plans To Go Public in $3.3 Billion Merger

Nov 30, 2021
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

Aug 5, 2021
bitcoin-mining-hardware-1634216171139
Business

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Upsizes IPO Price To $19 Per Share

Oct 20, 2021
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Jul 19, 2021
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Aug 10, 2021
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

Foundry Launches U.S. Marketplace To Match Buyers And Sellers Of Bitcoin Miners

1 hour ago
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Produced 464 BTC In October, Up 433% Year Over Year

Nov 3, 2021
Op-ed - BTC.sx Rebrands as Magnr
Business

BTC.sx Rebrands as Magnr, Introduces Bitcoin Savings Accounts

Jun 26, 2015
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%

Oct 12, 2021
Iranian mining devices seized
Business

China's Latest Bitcoin Crackdown Sees Exchanges Censored, Miners Go Offline

Jun 9, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

May 14, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Local Reports Indicate Bitcoin Miners In Sichuan Have Been Ordered To Shut Down

Jun 18, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Crusoe Energy Seeking Loan To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Jul 27, 2021
Bitcoin mining relies on a system called proof of work.
Business

Chinese Crackdown Allow North American Miners To HODL More Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

Aug 10, 2021