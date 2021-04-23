Bitfarms To Join Foundry USA Pool, Will Boost Mining Performance Up To 15%

Bitfarms To Join Foundry USA Pool, Will Boost Mining Performance Up To 15%

The partnership will expand both Foundry’s and Bitfarm’s operations, while boosting the hash rate share of North America.
Author:
Publish date:
The partnership will expand both Foundry’s and Bitfarm’s operations, while boosting the hash rate share of North America.

Bitfarms, an institutional bitcoin mining company, has partnered with Foundry USA Pool, in a partnership that will “Expand [Bitfarms’] Bitcoin Mining Fleet…Instantly Boosting Operating Hashrate By 15%,” according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine today.

Bitfarms operates one of the most significant mining operations in North America, and together with Foundry Digital—a subsidiary company of Digital Currency Group, (also the parent company of Grayscale)—will improve the scale of the mining industry in the continent.

Foundry offers a suite of services that include the procurement of bitcoin miners for interested companies. Using Foundry, Bitfarms intends to purchase and finance the latest cryptomining machines, 2,465 of them per the release. The first 1,465 of these have been installed at Bitfarms' Sherbrooke facility. Once they're operational, they should bring Bitfarms hash rate up by a stunning 133PH/s.

The partnership between Foundry and Bitfarms isn't the first Foundry has undertaken, after announcing they will accept institutional clients back in March 2021. They have partnerships with BitDeer and Hut 8. These partnerships provide a solution to the shortage of miners and help develop the mining space.

Per the press release, Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms, says that his firm is “excited to partner with an industry-leading provider of equipment financing to secure timely and reliable access to the latest generation of Bitcoin mining machines, and to continue to grow our business.” This sentiment was also shared by Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry, who said, “We are pleased to provide Bitfarms, which is a leading Bitcoin mining company in North America, with equipment financing and a mining pool that has been designed to help publicly traded companies such as Bitfarms scale their operations locally and in a fully compliant manner.”

Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Joins Foundry USA Bitcoin Mining Pool

Law & justice - Australian Civil Servant Caught Mining Crypto With Government Hardware
Business

Foundry Digital’s Bitcoin Mining Pool Is Welcoming Institutional Clients

Bitmain and Canaan have launched new bitcoin mining devices, delivering higher hash rates at lower energy costs, in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.
Business

Compute North, Foundry Digital Partner To Bring More Bitcoin Mining To North America

With 4.3 million bitcoin mining machines running on the network, Whatsminer’s founder predicts the Bitcoin hash rate will reach 120 exahashes by the end of 2019.
Business

Hut 8 Partners With Foundry Digital To Secure 475 PH/s In Bitcoin Mining Capacity

What role should mining pools play in ensuring decentralization as record hash rates and difficulty levels roll in?
Business

As Bitcoin Mining Becomes More Competitive, Will Pools Ensure Decentralization?

Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Announces North American Bitcoin Mining Pool

North America
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America Part Two: Seeking Stranded Energy

Crypto Mining
Business

Seetee Partners With Blockstream For Bitcoin Mining Development

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in Québec

Mining - Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses
Business

Canada’s DMG Blockchain Acquires 3,600 Bitcoin Mining ASICs

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Business

Riot Acquires Whinstone With Intent On Operating North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility

North America is becoming an increasingly popular home for bitcoin mining operations, from Georgia to Alberta. Here’s a look at the new expansions.
Business

Bitcoin Mining in North America: A New Gold Rush in the New World

Mining - Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses
Business

Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses

As more groups work to contribute Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America, industry-focused financial services providers are critical.
Business

How Industry Financial Services Are Buoying North American Bitcoin Mining

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations