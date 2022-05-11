Skip to main content
Continental Diamond Becomes Minnesota's First Jewelry Store To Accept Bitcoin
Continental Diamond, a St. Louis-based jewelry store, has partnered with BitPay enabling its customers to use bitcoin as payment.

  • Continental Diamond, a St. Louis-based jewelry store, will begin accepting bitcoin as payment.
  • Continental is partnering with BitPay to facilitate bitcoin payments.
  • Earlier this week, the famous fashion-house Gucci also began accepting bitcoin.

St. Louis Park-based Continental Diamond is now the first jewelry store in Minnesota to accept bitcoin as payment at its family-owned business, according to a press release.

“We are constantly innovating and creating an oasis you can't wait to come back to! Accepting cryptocurrency seemed like a natural next step to adapt to the changing behaviors and preferences of our customers," said Jimmy Pesis, Continental Diamond co-owner and president.

Continental Diamond will be utilizing infrastructure provided by BitPay to facilitate using bitcoin as a payment method. BitPay creates a seamless experience for customers looking to use bitcoin for payment with the addition of simple payment buttons with custom integrations making it easy for companies like Continental to accept bitcoin.

One of the perks for Continental using this service is BitPay protects businesses from volatility by making sure they are paid each dollar charged for the purchase in BTC with daily settlements for a 1% fee.

Other retailers and luxury fashion-brands have also started accepting bitcoin. Earlier this week Gucci, the famous fashion-house, announced they would be piloting the acceptance of bitcoin as payment in five locations.

Continental commented on its ability to constantly innovate to the needs and desires of its customers while creating a welcoming environment customers want to come back to.

“For years, we have had an in-store playroom for kids of shopping parents, freshly-baked cookies as you walk through the door, an educational and client focused approach, and more recently, a text-to-shop service,” said Pesis.

Continental clearly demonstrated its ability to innovate with its acceptance of bitcoin as the ebbing tide of retail shifts to a digital experience. 

