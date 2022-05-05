Skip to main content
Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores
News

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

The luxury brand is launching a pilot to accept Bitcoin payments in five U.S. locations, including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Sardaka/Wikimedia Commons

The luxury brand is launching a pilot to accept Bitcoin payments in five U.S. locations, including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

  • Luxury fashion-house Gucci announced it would begin accepting bitcoin in physical stores.
  • The feature rollout is a pilot beginning in five U.S. locations with plans to extend it to all stores in North America directly owned by the company.
  • It is unclear whether Gucci will automatically convert payments received in cryptocurrencies to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar.

Gucci is launching a pilot to test the acceptance of bitcoin in five of the luxury fashion house’s U.S. stores with plans to extend the functionality to all non-franchise North American shops, according to a report from Vogue Business

Initially, the Gucci stores that will accept BTC are at Wooster Street in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas.

“Gucci is always looking to embrace new technologies when they can provide an enhanced experience for our customers,” Marco Bizzarri, Gucci president and CEO, reportedly said. “Now that we are able to integrate cryptocurrencies within our payment system, it is a natural evolution for those customers who would like to have this option available to them.”

Customers will be able to pay with bitcoin and a handful of other cryptocurrencies. The store will send a QR code to the customer’s email, allowing customers to interact with the wallet of choice.

Gucci’s process will leverage an undisclosed service provider to pool bitcoin price values from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges in real time in an attempt to determine the most accurate BTC amount with which to charge the customer.

When an item is returned by a customer, the company plans to pay them back with the cryptocurrency used at the time of purchase.

The report states that typical retailer setups enabling companies like Gucci to accept cryptocurrencies usually consist of the retailer automatically converting the cryptocurrency into fiat. However, it is not directly stated whether Gucci plans to make an instant conversion to U.S. dollars or hold the bitcoin received as payment.

Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Morgan Stanley is a legacy financial institution that will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Business

Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Is Close To Being A Currency: Report

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

OctaPharma Launches Pilot To Get Paid In Bitcoin For Plasma Donations

By Shawn AmickMar 30, 2022
News
As political demonstrations show the world that Cubans are tired of dictatorship, Bitcoin is providing an option to peacefully protest and opt out of a broken system.
Business

100,000 Cubans Are Using Bitcoin In Response To U.S. Sanctions

By Shawn AmickMay 3, 2022
News
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
Elon Musk Tesla
Business

Bitcoin Is ‘A Liquid Alternative To Cash’ Says Elon Musk’s Tesla

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Image from iOS (2)
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Becomes First City Government In The U.S To Mine Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Football Sports
Business

Tennessee Titans Become First NFL Team To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 6, 2022
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

U.S. Real Estate Company Harbor To Accept Bitcoin

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News