City of Mobile, Alabama Approved Its First Bitcoin Mining Project

Distributed Ledger Inc and GulfQuest Maritime Museum have partnered to bring sustainable bitcoin mining to the city of Mobile, Alabama.

DLI will house 100 miners in a modified, air-cool shipping container.

The project seeks to gather further funding and adoption from the government.

Distributed Ledger Inc (DLI), a cryptocurrency infrastructure company, and GulfQuest Maritime Museum Board announced a partnership to bring sustainable bitcoin mining to the City of Mobile, Alabama, according to a joint press release.

DLI is taking a modified shipping container and housing 100 Bitmain Antminer S19’s which will be air-cooled on-site. The machines are intended to mine bitcoin non-stop building towards government funding and further infrastructure to be funded through mining revenue. DLI and GulfQuest hope to accelerate bitcoin adoption as it relates to the government with this venture.

"The hi-tech revenue source of Bitcoin mining, is tied to the education, adoption and growth of the next level of encrypted and secure growth of the internet designed to provide a dramatic time and cost savings and a higher level of security for the global maritime industry,” former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow and current executive director of GulfQuest board stated.

Mobile City held a city council meeting last month where the city agreed to allow the project to move forward, noting a willingness for the city to expand its exposure to bitcoin and other cryptocurrency related projects.

"We couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to bring blockchain technology and bitcoin to the State of Alabama and more importantly, the great City of Mobile. Our goal at DLI is simple: help companies and institutions with the understanding, accumulation, and usage of cryptocurrency," said Mike Francis, Distributed Ledger CEO.

GulfQuest opened in 2015 as a non-profit interactive museum sitting on the mouth of the Mobile River to showcase and tell the story of the maritime heritage of Mobile and the Gulf of Mexico.