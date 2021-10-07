October 7, 2021
Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Begins Construction Of 210 MW Farm
Publish date:

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Begins Construction Of 210 MW Farm

The bitcoin miner announced that it signed contracts and started constructing a 210 megawatt farm in Argentina.
Author:
  • Toronto-based bitcoin miner Bitfarms has signed engineering, procurement, and construction contracts in Argentina to construct a new mining farm there.
  • The company’s new mining operations in the South American country are expected to accommodate 55,000 new mining rigs.
  • Bitfarms said the new farm will add up to 210 MW of power capacity by 2022.

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms announced that it had signed engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts and begun the construction of a new farm in Argentina. As previously reported in April, the new mining farm is expected to add up to 210 megawatts (MW) of power capacity by 2022.

“Our new high-production facility in Argentina, which is expected to accommodate over 55,000 miners upon completion, will greatly expand our capacity and global footprint,” said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms. “The Argentina facility is planned to produce Bitcoin using power at the attractive rate of just US 2.2 cents per kilowatt hour, substantially reducing our already low cost of mining Bitcoin.”

The Argentinian company providing Bitfarms with EPC services, Proyectos y Obras Americanas S.A. (PROA), has specialized in utility-grade electrical infrastructure and civil construction for nearly 60 years. The bitcoin miner has also engaged with Dreicon S.A. as an independent engineering firm that will oversee construction, quality control, and project milestones.

In June, Bitfarms announced that it would begin trading on the Nasdaq towards the end of that month under the ticker “BITF.” The miner joined Foundry USA Pool earlier this year, boosting its operating hash rate by 15%.

The bitcoin miner shared its production updates in August, including energy usage and a strategic HODL mentality. Bitfarms mined 391 new BTC during July, their most significant production rate in the year back then and approximately 96% more than its mining production in January.

Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

Aug 5, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitfarms To Be Traded On Nasdaq

Jun 17, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in Québec

Sep 9, 2019
Mining - Miners Are Leaving Money on the Table to Mine Bitcoin Cash: This Could Explain Why
Markets

Greenidge Generation Orders 10,000 Bitcoin Miners Right After Nasdaq Listing

Sep 15, 2021
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Business

Greenidge Generation To Repurpose Old Coal Ash Landfill Into A New Solar Farm

Jul 29, 2021
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

Jul 28, 2021
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Business

Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban, Farms Get Back Online

Oct 1, 2021
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Jul 19, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

Sep 2, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Jun 22, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Continue To Outperform

Aug 6, 2021
Bitmain’s new service, the World Digital Mining Map, will create a directory of cryptocurrency mining farms to help guide individual miners.
Business

Bitmain to Play Matchmaker Between Mining Farms, Miners With New Service

Sep 27, 2019
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Acquires Second Power Plant, Could Double Capacity

Aug 3, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Jun 10, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Jun 10, 2021