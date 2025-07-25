The Smarter Web Company Purchases 225 More Bitcoin For Its Bitcoin Treasury

The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF) announced it has purchased 225 more Bitcoin for £19.6 million, averaging £87,096 per BTC. This brings the company’s total holdings to 1,825 BTC, acquired at an average cost of £80,466 per BTC, totaling £146.9 million.

The Smarter Web Company (#SWC $TSWCF $3M8.F) RNS Announcement: Bitcoin Purchase.



Purchase of additional Bitcoin as part of "The 10 Year Plan" which includes an ongoing treasury policy of acquiring Bitcoin.



Please read the RNS on our website: https://t.co/z59Xf4o42m pic.twitter.com/xpJHOYD8Dy — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) July 25, 2025

The purchase is part of the company’s stated 10 Year Plan, which includes ongoing Bitcoin acquisitions as a treasury strategy. According to the company, its Bitcoin holdings have recorded a year-to-date yield of 43,787% and a 30 day yield of 189%.

“Alongside our core business we believe that Bitcoin is the best asset the world has ever seen and because of this we use Bitcoin as a treasury asset for capital being held for future business needs,” stated the CEO of the company Andrew Webley.

The Smarter Web Company began accepting Bitcoin payments in 2023 and is aggressively integrating BTC into its treasury policy. The company now holds over £1 million in cash with zero debt and has roughly £1 million in cash reserves still available for Bitcoin acquisition.

“Since our IPO, we have raised well over £100 million in equity capital, with no debt, positioning us exceptionally well to pursue our long-term vision,” added Webley. “Our balance sheet strength, technological assets and Bitcoin treasury demonstrate the scale of ambition we are executing postperiod end.”

The Smarter Web Company launched its Bitcoin focused 10 Year Plan in April 2025, making Bitcoin central to its long term strategy. Shortly after, it went public on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, raising up to £2 million through institutional and retail subscriptions.

“Since 2023 The Smarter Web Company has adopted a policy of accepting payment in Bitcoin,” the company commented. “The Company believes that Bitcoin forms a core part of the future of the global financial system and as the Company explores opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its strategy.”