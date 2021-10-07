October 8, 2021
Bitcoin Decoupling And ETFs
Publish date:

Bitcoin Decoupling And ETFs

In the last few days, bitcoin has shown the beginnings of a long-awaited decoupling point.
Author:

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

After a year of strongly correlated moves with the S&P 500 Index corrections, in the last few days bitcoin has shown the beginnings of a long-awaited decoupling point during an increasingly uncertain macro environment. Over the last few weeks, bitcoin has rallied 34.86% while gold, the S&P 500 and the market-weighted index of the U.S. Treasury debt with remaining maturities of 20 years or more (TLT) were all in negative territory.

Although one data point doesn’t give us statistical evidence that this narrative is now the new normal, every critic in the market will be watching today, as bitcoin shows life as an asset that can gain momentum when there’s growing concerns and volatility in the markets.

In the last few days, bitcoin has shown the beginnings of a long-awaited decoupling point.

Source: Trading View

During a period of great macroeconomic uncertainty, the price action of bitcoin is notable to say the least, with a very clear vertical accumulation taking place in spot markets.

What makes the bitcoin price action even more impressive is that it's occurring at the same time as a downgrade of forecasted Gross Domestic Product output happening around the world. Using the Atlanta Federal Reserve as an example, their 2021Q3 GDP estimate has declined from over 6.3% to 1.3% in just 70 days. The monetary and fiscal policy economic fuel provided to the market doesn’t seem to be having the same stimulative effects.

This is not a United States-specific problem. For China, “Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures."

While it is true that bitcoin remains mostly an uncorrelated asset, during periods of risk off, bitcoin historically has not been immune as U.S. dollar strength means weakness for the BTC/USD pair, which is why the recent developments are so bullish.

Read More

Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Bitcoin And The Increasing Risk Of Stagflation

Oct 6, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Markets

Evergrande Sell Off And Bitcoin

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin security starts with private keys and privacy features of hardware wallets.
Markets

Bitcoin’s Private Property Rights

Sep 28, 2021
The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Markets

Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

Aug 26, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

The Latest Profit And Loss Trends In The Bitcoin Market

Sep 24, 2021
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

Sep 15, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Make Or Break For The Bitcoin Price Stock-To-Flow Model

Jul 13, 2021
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

Jul 21, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Staying Above $40,000

Sep 22, 2021
The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Markets

MicroStrategy And Other Whales Continue Bitcoin Accumulation

Sep 14, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Is A Bitcoin Price "Double Bubble" Imminent?

Aug 30, 2021
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Supply Dynamics Indicate Upcoming Bitcoin Price Rise

Sep 16, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

$30,000 Bitcoin Price Breached As Sell Off Continues

Jun 23, 2021