Skip to main content
Improving Bitcoin Privacy With Silent Payments
Marty's Bent

Improving Bitcoin Privacy With Silent Payments

By sharing a secret between a receiver and sender, then scanning the Bitcoin blockchain for the transaction, users gain more privacy thanks to a new proposal.

By sharing a secret between a receiver and sender, then scanning the Bitcoin blockchain for the transaction, users gain more privacy thanks to a new proposal.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1214: "Silent payments." Sign up for the newsletter here.

By sharing a secret between a receiver and sender, then scanning the Bitcoin blockchain for the transaction, users gain more privacy thanks to a new proposal.

The first silent payment transaction on Signet, a bitcoin testnet

By sharing a secret between a receiver and sender, then scanning the Bitcoin blockchain for the transaction, users gain more privacy thanks to a new proposal.

via Ruben Somsen

Here's an interesting proposal from Ruben Somsen that would help increase the privacy of those receiving bitcoin: Silent Payments. Somsen's proposal builds on concepts like BIP47, which allows individuals to create reusable payment codes that can be tweaked by others to create unique public addresses that only the sender and receiver are aware of. This allows the receiver to accept bitcoin in a more private fashion when compared to exposing a xpub or simply reusing a single address to receive payments.

BIP47 introduces the tradeoff of increased data usage as the reusable addresses it enables are produced by including OP_RETURN messages, which require more data than your average bitcoin transaction. With silent payments, the tradeoff made by BIP47 in the form of extra data associated with the creation of a payment code using OP_RETURN is eliminated and replaced with an increase in the scanning requirements of wallet software. The way I understand it, senders take a silent payment public address provided by a receiver, use the private key of the input (UTXO) they will be using to send bitcoin to the receiver to create a new public address owned by the receiver and send the bitcoin to that address. The receiver then scans the blockchain for inputs and uses data associated with their silent payments address to identify where payments have been received.

This is an interesting tradeoff because it would reduce the long term data burden on those operating full nodes if it is adopted in favor of solutions like those enabled by BIP47, but requires buy-in from those building wallet software to ensure that their products are compatible with the silent payments design scheme. A heavy lift, no doubt, but one that may be worthwhile to try to get implemented across these wallet softwares. This would provide increased utility for those looking to receive bitcoin payments with better privacy assurances and less interactivity with the chain. Think dissidents living under oppressive regimes who need to receive payments as privately and easily as possible.

Earlier today, someone initiated the first silent payments transaction on Signet, a bitcoin testnet. You can dig into that here. We will be keeping you freaks abreast of the developments of silent payments as they unfold.

Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Technical

Implementing Reusable Payment Codes In Bitcoin Wallets To Improve User Privacy

By Marty BentMar 23, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is a key that unlocks a metaphorical prison cell.
Technical

Bitcoin Silent Payments And Secret Blinding Keys

By ShinobiApr 25, 2022
Opinion
A new mixing protocol called CashFusion challenges the assumption that CoinJoins require equal amounts for the mix to be effective.
Technical

CoinPool: A New Design To Scale Bitcoin And Improve Privacy

By Marty BentFeb 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Technical

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 21 Helps Users

By Marty BentMar 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Digital assets - Tether Updates Website
Technical

Will Tether Migrate To The Bitcoin Blockchain With Advances In The Lightning Network?

By Marty BentMar 24, 2022
Marty's Bent
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Culture

As Ukrainian Resistance Groups Raise Bitcoin Funds, Improved Privacy Is Becoming Critical

By Shawn AmickFeb 15, 2022
Feature
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Technical

Federated Chaumian Mints: The Future of Bitcoin Privacy?

By NamciosApr 8, 2022
News
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Technical

Achieving Network Privacy In Bitcoin: VPNs And Tor Help, But Mixnets Are Needed

By Harry Halpin And Ania PiotrowskaJan 20, 2022
Feature
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Technical

So You Have KYC Bitcoin — Now What?

By Anthony FelicianoMar 6, 2022
Opinion
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Technical

Bitcoin Mining Pool Protocol Stratum V2 Is Making Progress

By Marty BentMar 17, 2022
Marty's Bent
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Technical

Federated Chaumian Mints Provide A Way For Bitcoin Users To Distribute Trust

By Marty BentApr 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
A new research paper provides what is perhaps the most informative series of snapshots simulating Lightning Network traffic over the past year.
Technical

Lightning Network Traffic Analysis Raises Questions Over Fees and Privacy

By David HollerithDec 27, 2019
The Bitcoin Core PR review club meets weekly to onboard new contributors to Bitcoin Core by reviewing and testing pull requests.
Technical

Is Speedy Trial The Best Way To Change Bitcoin?

By Marty BentApr 26, 2022
Marty's Bent
How To CoinJoin Your bitcoin with sparrow wallet and mix the coins transactions.
Technical

How To Whirlpool Your Bitcoin On Desktop With Sparrow Wallet

By EconoalchemistApr 28, 2022
Feature
Technical

Paying Yourself? Self-Payments Could Be a Key to Lightning Privacy

By Aaron van WirdumFeb 10, 2020