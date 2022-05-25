Skip to main content
The Effect Of Sentiment On The Bitcoin Price
Opinion

The Effect Of Sentiment On The Bitcoin Price

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Dang Quan Vuong is a trader and market analyst at King Stock Capital Management.

Potential new investors who have lately joined the Bitcoin network have expressed social interest in the asset. Whether you’re selling or buying bitcoin, your actions inherently have an impact on whale behavior. In this article, we’ll focus on how social sentiment affects whale behavior and how it connects to price volatility.

Looking at social volume (the sum count of content that mentions Bitcoin-related terms at least once, particularly on Reddit, Twitter and Telegram), we can see that social volume and bitcoin price has a positive correlation. So, what exactly is the justification for this phenomenon?

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Bitcoin’s price is closely associated with social volume. (source)

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Social volume AI is linked to bitcoin’s price. (source)

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Active Telegram users are also correlated to bitcoin’s price. (source)

Accordingly, Google Trend data suggests that rising social volume has piqued public curiosity and prompted them to conduct their own searches for bitcoin. It shows that the amount of bitcoin mentions and references on social media is connected to public interest in bitcoin and may have influenced the public’s investment decisions.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Google trends are connected to social volume. (source)

As evidenced by the number of unique active addresses and transaction volume, social sentiment has an impact on the entire network activity. The daily cumulative count of unique addresses, including senders and receivers, is proportional to social volume, although there is a significant divergence when bitcoin is close to a bottom.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

The relation between daily active addresses and bitcoin’s price. (source)

Similarly, as market participants become more active during an uptrend from the bottom, the total amount of bitcoin sent over the network in a given interval often increases, while it remains relatively low during a downtrend.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Transaction volume increasing indicates that the market is more active. (source)

Trading volume directly reflects bitcoin’s price as a result of heightened activity, and investors behave more aggressively during bull runs and less aggressively during bear markets.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Higher volume in uptrend and lower volume in downtrend. (source)

In social psychology, the snowball effect is a process that begins with a minor state and progressively grows in significance or size. The vivid portrayal is when a snowball rolls down a snow-covered mountainside, collecting additional snow, gaining more weight and momentum until it finally comes to rest. The spread of bitcoin on various social media platforms can have a similar effect, as more and more attention is given to it, causing bitcoin to gain increased public awareness and, in consequence, the snowball effect occurs. The higher the bitcoin price rises, the more publicity it receives, which again boosts buying momentum.

An upsurge in social media content would be a plausible reason for a group of traders and investors impacting the bitcoin price. They go to buy bitcoin and are confronted with stimulating content from social media. This would draw greater attention to the positive aspects of Bitcoin and make more people aware of it. The euphoria grows as more individuals enter the market. More and more people become involved as a result of the increased attention and the cycle continues over and over again.

The market continues to rise until it reaches a critical point where it stays in a condition of equilibrium and no longer rises due to a lack of buying impetus. It is because reduced social interest marks the maximum of upwards momentum and the start of a downward trend thereafter.

Whales, as many know, play a pivotal role in market movement because they have the ability to drive bitcoin’s price, so it’s important to determine when they enter the market. As shown in the following figures, the total number of whale transactions over $100,000 and $1 million rises in the rally and falls in the decline. The charts reveal that whales are more active during uptrends and less active in downtrends except for the panic sell in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Whale transactions over $100,000 increasing is often a signal for an initiated move up. (source)

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

Whale transactions over $1 million increasing often results in a bounce back. (source)

In a specific interval of time, the ratio of total coins transferred in profit to total coins transferred in loss grows in uptrends and drops in downtrends. It means that profit increases during an upswing until it reaches its peak. Then it goes down until most investors are in the red, at which point the trend reverses.

Social sentiment is often correlated to the bitcoin price and can have a snowball effect for price movements, both to the upside and downside.

P/L of daily transactions is almost highest near the top and lowest near the bottom. (source)

In summary, the premise of upswing momentum is the growing social sentiment as new investors eagerly enter the market. This self-fulfilling prophecy has historically been attributed to the acceleration of traded volume. When the Bitcoin community thinks the market will move higher in an uptrend, more purchase orders are placed, causing the market to trend upward. Meanwhile, whales are likely to distribute their holdings to newcomers before forcing them to sell them at a loss after a period of time. As a result of the growing public interest, the network value expands until there is no more buying momentum and then bitcoin eventually gets dumped. This cycle is set up to repeat itself periodically.

This is a guest post by Dang Quan Vuong. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

AI and ML
Markets

How Social Listening And Machine Learning Are Used To Predict Bitcoin Price Volatility

By Cameron PalmerNov 3, 2021
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Markets

Market Sentiment Is Not As Strong As On-Chain Activity

By Dang Quan VuongApr 29, 2022
Opinion
We spoke to Luno and BitPesa about why African countries like Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana now lead the world in Google searches for Bitcoin.
Markets

Exploring The Correlation Between Bitcoin Price And Google Search Trends

By Jerry GoddardMar 26, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin in the news and traditional media is often misrepresented as an evil thing but is actually good.
Markets

How Is Bitcoin’s Price Affected By The News?

By Mike ErmolaevMar 4, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Business

Bitcoin And The Downslope Of Network Effects

By Matthew PettigrewFeb 5, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Price Analysis
Markets

Looking For A Great Entry On Bitcoin?

By Johan BergmanFeb 19, 2022
Opinion
Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

By Dylan LeClairAug 16, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Does bitcoin mining or the price of ASIC mining rigs influence the bitcoin price? Or does this roller coaster go in the other direction?
Markets

The Sky Is Not Falling: Why The Bitcoin Price Doesn’t Matter

By Nico Antuna CooperMay 10, 2022
Opinion
The bitcoin price when carefully studied on a chart using analysis tells us what technical indicators are doing.
Markets

Can On-Chain Indicators Call Tops And Bottoms For The Bitcoin Price?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 24, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 12, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 17, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Statechain users send private keys that can be used to spend coins.
Markets

As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, What Are Older Coins Doing On The Network?

By Sam RuleNov 10, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Untitled_Artwork_2-800x529
Markets

Was a Lone Whale Really Behind Bitcoin’s 2017 Bull Run? Don’t Bet on It

By Colin HarperNov 6, 2019
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

What Could Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin As Coinbase Goes Public?

By Peter JobesMar 22, 2021
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

By Dylan LeClairSep 15, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro