Skip to main content
How Bitcoin Pizza Day Resembles Festivus
Opinion

How Bitcoin Pizza Day Resembles Festivus

Why do we celebrate this joyous holiday, and how does it resemble the quirky holiday of Festivus?

Why do we celebrate this joyous holiday, and how does it resemble the quirky holiday of Festivus?

Bitcoin Pizza Day. The fabulous event that takes place once each year on May 22. I won't bore you with all the details. Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC for two Papa John’s pizzas in what’s widely believed to be the first transaction of bitcoin for a physical good.

Let's put some dollar value on this transaction.

  1. The two pizzas together were roughly valued at $41 at the time based on the amount of bitcoin paid.
  2. The bitcoin price hit an all-time high of $68,990. At 10,000 BTC, that's a $689,000,000 windfall at an all-time high.
  3. That's an astonishing $43,000,000 (approximately) per pizza slice (assuming 16 slices)!

How many of you are willing to tell your partner or family that you could have made it, but you ate a $43-million-per-slice Papa John’s pizza instead to make history. "Fuhgeddaboudit!"

Anyway, it's a joyous time in the community to come together and celebrate the strides Bitcoin has made. The day feels like our Festivus.

  • We begin with the “airing of grievances”: How governments around the world continue to print money endlessly, blame the other side of the political aisle, debank people, all while continuing to rob their citizens of wealth preservation through inflation.
  • Next, we move on to “feats of strength”: Where everyday, the Bitcoin community comes under a barrage of FUD from “lamestreet” media, eco-terrorists, politicians, gold bugs, altcoiners, Central Bank, IMF, etc. … but the community perseveres. For every group mentioned above and their qualms about Bitcoin, there is equally devastating news released about said groups that only makes the case for Bitcoin stronger while weakening their position.
  • Finally, we have “festivus miracles”: Why we all come out to celebrate this day. We celebrate as a community of like-minded people from all backgrounds and beliefs. There is a feeling of hope with Bitcoin, not felt in a long time, by people who have taken the orange pill. People who are waking up to the government and tyrannical central bank system and taking back their financial freedom without the assistance of a bank or government to conduct everyday life.

I would suggest you look in your local areas for some events, as they are taking place nationwide. Even if you are not the most Bitcoin maximalist out there, appreciate the revolution taking place. Get inspired to be a part of it. Remember, no one single entity controls Bitcoin, but as part of the Bitcoin community, we can control our future.

Colorado:

Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day in Lakewood

Lake Forest, California, Area:

Bitcoin Pizza Day

This is a guest post by Anthony Feliciano. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Culture

Pizza Day, A Day Of Regret And Fantasy

By Jimmy SongMay 18, 2022
Opinion
The Bitcoin Pizza Day story is a famous one, mostly due to the bitcoin pizza price.
Culture

How Pizza Day Relates To Bitcoin Mining

By Hermann VivierMay 20, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Pizza Day is a time to get together with friends and family to remember the day that marked the first time bitcoin had a market value.
Culture

Bitcoin Pizza Day, A Day Of Celebration

By Alin PatularuMay 21, 2022
Opinion
Food for thought, Bitcoin as pizza
Culture

Celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day With Knoxville Bitcoin Network

By Shane KotzMay 21, 2022
Opinion
The Bitcoin Pizza Day story is one of the technology’s most historic tales, but even if you know the Bitcoin pizza price, these facts might surprise you.
Culture

7 Surprising Facts About Bitcoin Pizza Day

By Pete RizzoMay 21, 2022
image2
Culture

How Successful Lightning Network Events Bring About Adoption

By Anthony FelicianoFeb 16, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Independence Day: How SegWit, UASF Defines Consensus
Culture

Bitcoin Independence Day: How This Watershed Day Defines Community Consensus

By Colin HarperAug 1, 2019
bitcoin-magazine-quantum
Culture

The Story Behind The Bitcoin Infinity Day Public/Private Keys

By FractalEncryptFeb 22, 2022
Opinion
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Culture

Bitcoin Pizza Day: P2P Digital Cash Actualized 12 Years Ago

By Namcios3 hours ago
Feature
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Industry Events

LABitConf Day Two Was Bitcoin’s Time To Shine

By Josh DoñaNov 22, 2021
Renowned muralist Greg Mike discussed the inspiration for his iconic graffiti wall at the Bitcoin 2021 event.
Industry Events

Revisiting Bitcoin 2021 And The Connections Made There

By Greg FossMar 9, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin meetups and conferences are great ways to network and meet with other Bitcoiners in person.
Culture

The Importance Of Attending Bitcoin Meetups In Person

By Anthony FelicianoMar 19, 2022
Opinion
Food for thought, Bitcoin as pizza
Culture

Food For Thought, Bitcoin As Pizza

By Eric ChoyMay 22, 2021
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Technical

So You Have KYC Bitcoin — Now What?

By Anthony FelicianoMar 6, 2022
Opinion
Screen Shot 2020-08-05 at 1.55.14 PM
Industry Events

Celebrating The History And Spirit Of Bitcoin Independence Day

By Peter ChawagaAug 6, 2020