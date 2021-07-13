Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Energy Harbor will provide carbon-free nuclear energy to Standard Power’s forthcoming bitcoin mining farm in Ohio.
Author:
Publish date:
Energy Harbor will provide carbon-free nuclear energy to Standard Power’s forthcoming bitcoin mining farm in Ohio.

Independent power producer Energy Harbor has announced that it will provide clean nuclear energy to infrastructure-as-a-service firm Standard Power’s new bitcoin mining facility in Ohio through a five-year partnership. Energy Harbor plans to begin powering the mining farm in December 2021.

“We are grateful that Standard Power has granted us the opportunity to serve them,” said John Judge, Energy Harbor president and CEO, in the announcement. “We are happy to partner with customers who are focused on minimizing their impact on the environment while driving a new clean energy future in our local Ohio economy.”

The collaboration will allow Standard Power, a hosting provider for bitcoin miners and other data processing companies, to turn an abandoned paper mill in Coshocton, Ohio, into a bitcoin mining facility. In addition, the company said it would be providing reliability and stability to the transmission grid by shutting down operations in periods of energy crisis.

“We selected Ohio because of its low electricity costs with availability of carbon-free sources of energy,” said Standard Power’s CEO Maxim Serezhin in the announcement. “By partnering with Energy Harbor, we have proactively structured our hosting capabilities to ensure that 100% of the power associated with this facility is carbon-free.”

Bitcoin’s energy consumption has become a hot topic lately, with the common misconception that it is bad for the planet, consequently spurring a wave of “green” partnerships like this in the past few months. But although the arrangement’s carbon-free nature is indeed important, it is likely second to its clear free-market demonstrations.

BTC miners, similarly to most types of businesses, seek to increase their profit margins and operational efficiency. By naturally and freely navigating toward the cheapest energy sources available, miners can ensure lower operating costs, increased longevity and thus greater security to the Bitcoin network.

Therefore, economic incentives are the gears that have the power to influence an entire industry’s energy consumption practices, including, though not exclusively, the bitcoin mining industry. However, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to go beyond just utilizing clean energy and help other sectors increase their operating profits. Moreover, Bitcoin can also help energy producers leverage stranded energy and capture pollutant waste to power BTC mining.

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockstream, Square To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Miami Mayor Wants To Entice Chinese Bitcoin Miners To Set Up Shop In Florida

Mining - Belarus Could Get a Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Center
Business

Belarus Could Get a Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Center

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

A comprehensive calculation of the carbon emissions from the legacy financial sector shows that Bitcoin is far less impactful on the planet.
Business

Bitcoin Emits Less Than 5% Of The Legacy Financial Sector’s Carbon Emissions

If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Council Launches Mission Statement, Seeks Members

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Business

Elon Musk Capitulates On Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Resume BTC Payments When Mining Gets Greener