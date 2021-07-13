Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Adds BNY Mellon As Service Provider, Eyeing ETF Approval

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Adds BNY Mellon As Service Provider, Eyeing ETF Approval

Grayscale has selected BNY Mellon as the asset servicing provider for its bitcoin trust, which it wants to convert into an ETF soon.
Author:
Publish date:
Grayscale has selected BNY Mellon as the asset servicing provider for its bitcoin trust, which it wants to convert into an ETF soon.

Asset manager Grayscale announced today that it has selected BNY Mellon as the asset servicing provider for its flagship product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). BNY Mellon will provide GBTC with fund accounting and administration starting October 1, 2021, and facilitate the trust’s future intention to become an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

“Engaging BNY Mellon is an important milestone as part of our commitment to converting Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF,” said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale, per the announcement. “BNY Mellon has a long-standing reputation as a trusted provider and has established one of the first teams dedicated to servicing the growing digital currency asset class. We are pleased that BNY Mellon will join a group of Grayscale’s best-in-class service providers, helping us deliver a seamless, industry-leading investment experience.”

By bringing BNY Mellon in-house, Grayscale is planning for the future as it expects regulatory approval to turn GBTC into an ETF soon. The intention, which the company announced in April, marks the fourth and last step of the trust’s life cycle.

If Grayscale’s plans are realized, BNY Mellon is expected to leverage its proprietary “ETF Center” to provide transfer agency and ETF services for GBTC, including technology allegedly designed to support such an offering. However, a successful conversion depends on the approval of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Although the bitcoin-based ETF race has heated up this year, the SEC has yet to approve one. So, it is unclear when and if GBTC would be transformed into an ETF. But an ETF analyst recently argued that the regulatory agency might be on the cusp of approving such a product in the U.S. due to the unprecedented institutional bitcoin adoption levels seen in 2021. And, last week, former chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Timothy Massad, explained how the SEC approving a bitcoin ETF could be beneficial.

Retail investors would benefit from the probable conversion as investing in the institutionally-geared GBTC currently incurs high fees and often a premium. Grayscale itself shared in the announcement how a conversion to an ETF would bring fees down. In either case, it shouldn’t be neglected that investing in any asset through an ETF only brings convenient price exposure — but not the full individual sovereignty that direct bitcoin investment promises.

According to a report from cryptocurrency trading analysis firm SFOX, bitcoin emerged from 2019 with low volatility and as an uncorrelated macro asset.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Record Low Against NAV

Investing - Grayscale Reports $3.2 Million Average Weekly Investments in Bitcoin Trust
Markets

Grayscale Announces Intention To Convert GBTC To ETF

Grayscale Investments has voluntarily filed to have its Bitcoin Trust, the first digital currency investment product, regulated by the SEC.
Business

Grayscale Files to Make Bitcoin Trust First to Be Regulated by SEC

Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

With Record Bitcoin Buys, How Are Grayscale’s Investors Doing?

Investing - Grayscale Reports $3.2 Million Average Weekly Investments in Bitcoin Trust
Markets

Grayscale Adds $283.3 Million In AUM To GBTC, Despite Its 13% Trading Discount

Grayscale Investments has voluntarily filed to have its Bitcoin Trust, the first digital currency investment product, regulated by the SEC.
Business

DCG Authorizes $750 Million In GBTC Purchases As Discount Persists

Investing - Grayscale Reports $3.2 Million Average Weekly Investments in Bitcoin Trust
Markets

Grayscale Reports $3.2 Million Average Weekly Investments in Bitcoin Trust

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

Former CFTC Chair: A Bitcoin ETF Would Be Good For Investors And Regulators

A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Investing - Coinbase Eyes ETF With Help From BlackRock: Business Insider Report
Markets

Coinbase Eyes ETF With Help From BlackRock: Business Insider Report

Pro Bowl NFL left tackle Russell Okung wants to be paid in bitcoin, seeing the cryptocurrency as not just money but the future.
Business

Grayscale Becomes First-Ever Bitcoin Company To Partner With NFL Team

Technical - DCG’s Bitcoin Scaling Proposal and What it Needs to Succeed
Business

Digital Currency Group To Invest $250 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investing - Bitcoin Investment Trust Ups Its Proposed IPO But Approval Is Still In Question
Markets

Bitcoin Investment Trust Ups Its Proposed IPO But Approval Is Still In Question

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF