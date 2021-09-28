September 28, 2021
Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa
Publish date:

Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa

African bitcoin exchange Yellow Card raised $15 million in a Series A funding round, the biggest yet in the continent.
Author:
African bitcoin exchange Yellow Card raised $15 million in a Series A funding round, the biggest yet in the continent.

Yellow Card, a Pan-African bitcoin exchange, announced yesterday that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Valar Ventures, Third Prime, and Castle Island Ventures, reported Forbes. Jack Dorsey's Square, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com Ventures also participated in the round, helping fund the exchange's operations in 12 countries across the African continent. Third Prime got a seat on the company's board.

"Many African countries adopted mobile phones without ever distributing landlines at scale, and many African countries adopted mobile payments without ever distributing credit and debit cards at scale," said James Fitzgerald, a founding partner at Valar Ventures, per the report. "We see a similar opportunity for crypto; it can enable Africans to leapfrog an entire generation of financial services technology."

Yellow Card started its operations in Africa after its co-founder Chris Maurice met a Nigerian man sending $200 to his mother at a Wells Fargo in Auburn, Alabama. The money transmitting service charged a $90 fee to send the $200 to the man's family in Nigeria, according to the report. Maurice became interested in the country and its monetary system, ultimately meeting Yellow Card's future chief bitcoin officer, Munachi Ogueke. The company went live in Nigeria in June 2019.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, visited African countries in 2019 to learn more about the region's technological advancements. Upon leaving, he tweeted: "Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)." Dorsey has been a bitcoin supporter for years and launched a bitcoin tipping integration on Twitter on September 23. The Yellow Card funding, the largest by a B2C cryptocurrency exchange in Africa, is another step Dorsey took to propel bitcoin adoption forward.

"Yellow Card is a very diverse product; in different countries, we have slightly different modus operandi," Ogueke said. "But at the end of the day, the focus is still the same—we are bringing access to people that don't have access to crypto and financial systems."

The company told Forbes that their "ultimate goal is to become a crypto service that allows Africans to send remittances, make payments and protect the value of their wealth against the incessant currency devaluation in many African countries." Although many platforms already plug into these use cases, Yellow Card seeks to differentiate itself by providing products and services that don't require an understanding of bitcoin from users.

"The big picture is to change the way that money moves around the continent using crypto, and we want to make it easier for people to be able to just jump from their local economy into the economy of the internet and vice versa," Maurice said.

According to the report, Yellow Card said they intend to use the $15 million received in the funding round to grow their team, launch new products, and expand operations to more African countries.

An increasing number of bitcoin wallets are including exchange features. This article analyzes some of the most popular solutions and presents their pros and cons.
Business

Jack Dorsey And Square To Build Mainstream Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Jul 9, 2021
Adoption - Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency
Culture

Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency

Mar 21, 2018
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Africa Now Has The Largest Volume Of Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading Worldwide

Aug 24, 2021
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the global adoption of Bitcoin at length with Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein.
Culture

Bitcoin is The Only Way Out: The Jack Dorsey Interview

Jun 7, 2021
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Report: Bitcoin Adoption In Africa Grows 1,200% In One Year

Sep 14, 2021
Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Jun 4, 2021
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

May 5, 2021
The payment startup, which runs Cash App, generated $2 million in gross profits which it attributed to the bitcoin price rally.
Business

Square Bought 3,318 BTC, Made $3.51 Billion In Bitcoin Revenue In Q1 2021

May 6, 2021
Lessons from some of the worst bitcoin scams to have hit the African continent — scams that have slowed the adoption rate for bitcoin in Africa.
Business

Bitcoin Scams in Africa: Their History and How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

Jul 19, 2019
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Culture

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Discusses Censorship And How Bitcoin Can Bank The Unbanked

Jun 4, 2021
Startups - Paxful Expands Investment in Africa with Launch of Nigerian Blockchain Incubator Hub
Business

Paxful Expands Investment in Africa with Launch of Nigerian Blockchain Incubator Hub

May 10, 2018
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Largest Exchange In Latin America, Mercado Bitcoin, Raises $200 Million From SoftBank

Jul 1, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Industry Events

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Agree To Discuss Bitcoin At "B Word" Event

Jun 25, 2021
If bitcoin is the next and final global money, then by definition (and by design) it is already circular.
Culture

Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Launch Bitcoin Development Endowment

Feb 12, 2021
Luno, a bitcoin exchange with a significant presence in Africa, answers questions about the growing adoption and changing perception there.
Culture

The Rising Popularity Of Bitcoin In South Africa

Mar 16, 2021