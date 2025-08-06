Today, Sazmining announced it has become the first mining-as-a-service company to integrate Square’s payment platform, offering customers a faster and more reliable way to purchase mining hardware and services.

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the integration allows payments via credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Cash App Pay, ACH and also supports Bitcoin, Lightning, Tether and wire transfers.

The move comes as Sazmining reports 350% year-over-year growth with active mining sites in North America, South America, and Europe. By using Square’s APIs through Zaprite, the company continues simplifying the Bitcoin mining process for individuals and businesses.

“As more governments and companies move to create Bitcoin treasuries, the value of Bitcoin is becoming increasingly clear to the broader public,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of Sazmining Kent Halliburton. “But building a bitcoin treasury starts with acquiring bitcoin. With Sazmining, individuals and businesses alike can now create a native treasury more easily and affordably—thanks to our implementation of Square.”

Sazmining has also launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to raise $618,000 aimed at helping more people mine Bitcoin directly instead of relying on exchanges.

More information about Sazmining here.