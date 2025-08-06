HomeNEWSSazmining Becomes First Bitcoin Mining Firm to Integrate Square for Payments
NEWS

Sazmining Becomes First Bitcoin Mining Firm to Integrate Square for Payments

Sazmining adds Square to support credit cards, digital wallets and crypto payments for its Bitcoin mining services, while launching a $618k crowdfunding campaign.

Oscar Zarraga Perez
By Oscar Zarraga Perez
Sazmining Becomes First Bitcoin Mining Firm to Integrate Square for Payments

Today, Sazmining announced it has become the first mining-as-a-service company to integrate Square’s payment platform, offering customers a faster and more reliable way to purchase mining hardware and services. 

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the integration allows payments via credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Cash App Pay, ACH and also supports Bitcoin, Lightning, Tether and wire transfers.

The move comes as Sazmining reports 350% year-over-year growth with active mining sites in North America, South America, and Europe. By using Square’s APIs through Zaprite, the company continues simplifying the Bitcoin mining process for individuals and businesses.

“As more governments and companies move to create Bitcoin treasuries, the value of Bitcoin is becoming increasingly clear to the broader public,” said the CEO and Co-Founder of Sazmining Kent Halliburton. “But building a bitcoin treasury starts with acquiring bitcoin. With Sazmining, individuals and businesses alike can now create a native treasury more easily and affordably—thanks to our implementation of Square.”

Sazmining has also launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to raise $618,000 aimed at helping more people mine Bitcoin directly instead of relying on exchanges.

More information about Sazmining here.

Previous article
Bitcoin Price Stays Still As The Smarter Web Company Launches Bitcoin Bond
Next article
Acacia Partners With Unchained and Build on Bitcoin-Backed Loan Strategy
Oscar Zarraga Perez
Oscar Zarraga Perez
Bitcoin Magazine News Reporter Intern
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC