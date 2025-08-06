Acacia Partners With Unchained and Build on Bitcoin-Backed Loan Strategy

Today, Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) has announced a new partnership with Unchained and Build Asset Management, focusing on a Bitcoin-backed commercial loan strategy designed to offer attractive, risk-adjusted returns while expanding Acacia’s exposure to the rapidly growing Bitcoin ecosystem.

“We are very excited to partner with Unchained and Build for this Bitcoin-backed loan strategy,” said Martin (“MJ”) D. McNulty, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Acacia. “Investors around the world are increasingly looking to capitalize on the value Bitcoin provides as a secure source of quality collateral.”

According to the press release, the partnership will see Acacia purchasing commercial whole loans that are fully collateralized by Bitcoin. These loans will be originated by an affiliate of Unchained and sold to a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia. Build Asset Management will provide administrative and related services for the holding and management of these loans.

McNulty further explained the structure and benefits of the strategy, stating, “We believe the loans will provide attractive risk-adjusted returns given their healthy interest rates, low loan-to-value metrics, and the protection and innovation in the institutional custody solutions for the Bitcoin backing these fully recourse loans.”

Acacia, known for acquiring and operating businesses in the industrial, energy, and technology industries, continues to apply its strategic capital and operational expertise to emerging opportunities like Bitcoin.

“This partnership allows us to participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem in a way that enables holders dollar liquidity while maintaining their Bitcoin ownership,” McNulty added. “Our team constantly explores creative ways to generate value for shareholders, and we believe this partnership will do exactly that.”

Unchained, founded in 2016 and based in Austin, Texas, has become a major player in Bitcoin financial services. The company has secured over $12 billion in Bitcoin assets and originated $1 billion in loans with zero rehypothecation, thanks to its innovative collaborative custody model.

Build Asset Management, launched in 2018, brings investment expertise in Bitcoin-focused credit strategies, having launched a private credit fund in 2023 targeting small and medium-sized businesses.

Together, the three firms aim to leverage Bitcoin’s value as collateral to unlock new financial products and investment avenues, aligning with the evolving landscape of modern finance.