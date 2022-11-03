Skip to main content
Fidelity Opens Wait List For Commission-Free Bitcoin Trading
News

Fidelity Opens Wait List For Commission-Free Bitcoin Trading

The finance giant announced it had opened a wait list for its bitcoin trading offering, but it has yet to set a launch date.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bitcoin/QuoteInspector

The finance giant announced it had opened a wait list for its bitcoin trading offering, but it has yet to set a launch date.

Financial services behemoth Fidelity Investments has opened access to a wait list for its bitcoin trading offering, according to its website. Users can express interest in the product, offered by its subsidiary Fidelity Digital Assets, by signing up on the firm’s web page. The product will waive commission fees, an attempt to compete with popular cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance that have recently launched zero-fee trading. Fidelity, however, will charge a 1% spread fee.

Fidelity has for the past year taken longer strides on the cryptocurrency sector. The asset manager, one of the world’s largest with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 2022, offers institutional products through Fidelity Digital Assets, including a spot bitcoin ETF in Canada, but the firm’s new moves would cater to the retail investor group.

Now, investors get a glimpse of that future as Fidelity opens up the waiting list for the offering. In addition to trading, the asset manager will also offer custody services for customers’ bitcoin holdings as it seeks to capitalize on the learning curve involved in self-custody.

While U.S. citizens might find it convenient to invest in bitcoin through Fidelity’s offering, the inability to withdraw funds to a self-custodial wallet might push some investors away. As a digital native peer-to-peer currency system, Bitcoin’s true value proposition is only achievable through proper self-custody, which enables independence and freedom. In any case, Fidelity’s offering surely has a market to target — and a growing one — as many in America start getting curious about and demanding some exposure to BTC.

Historically, users have for the most part leveraged cryptocurrency-specific exchanges for their bitcoin buys. However, banks and other financial institutions have grown in awareness as they saw millions if not billions of U.S. dollars flying out of customers’ checking accounts and into the likes of Coinbase and Gemini. In a bid to capture some of that capital, some traditional finance firms have quickly pivoted to launch bitcoin investing products of their own.

In addition to Fidelity, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also recently dipped its toes into the Bitcoin market. BlackRock’s plans were first heard of in February 2022, but it wouldn’t be until August that the $10 trillion AUM firm would launch its bitcoin trading product. BlackRock also launched a spot bitcoin private trust in that same month.

europe
Business

Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP In Europe

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Financial Behemoths Partner For New Bitcoin, Crypto Trading Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Fidelity, Citadel Securities, Charles Schwab Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential top photo.
Business

Fidelity To Allow Bitcoin Investments In Retirement Plans

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Fifth Largest Swiss Bank To Enable Bitcoin Trading For Over 2 Million Customers

By Shawn Amick
News
MTg0ODEzNzY0MjU0NjM5MjI0
Business

Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Bitcoin And Crypto Trading

By Nik Hoffman
News
Canada has introduced AML regulations in response to concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.
Markets

Fidelity’s ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETF Starts Trading In Canada

By Namcios
A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential top photo.
Legal

U.S. Senators Condemn Fidelity Investments’ Bitcoin 401(k) In Open Letter

By Shawn Amick
News
E6GbASFXIAIuxBG.jfif
Business

Fidelity Approved To Become Canada’s First Institutional Bitcoin Custodian

By Namcios
wide
Business

Binance Removes Bitcoin Trading Fees In Fifth Anniversary

By Namcios
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

By Namcios
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn Amick
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Philippine Bank to Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

By Namcios
News
Privacy & security - Binance Reveals Hack Information as Security Becomes a Public Concern
Business

Binance.US Now Offers Zero-Fee Trading For Spot Bitcoin Pairs

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity To Offer Bitcoin-Backed Loans Through Nexo

By Namcios