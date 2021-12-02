Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Fidelity’s ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETF Starts Trading In Canada
Publish date:

Fidelity’s ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETF Starts Trading In Canada

The asset manager, now the largest to offer a bitcoin ETF, has also launched a bitcoin mutual fund up North.
Author:

The asset manager, now the largest to offer a bitcoin ETF, has also launched a bitcoin mutual fund up North.

Fidelity Canada has launched its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering in the country, the company said in a statement Thursday. The asset manager, now the largest to offer a bitcoin ETF, has also launched a mutual fund.

The Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF has begun trading in the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol FBTC for the Canadian dollar version and FBTC.U for the U.S. dollar version. The Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF Fund is the mutual fund version of the offering and invests all of its assets in the ETF.

“We are pleased to offer a professionally managed bitcoin ETF and ETF fund supported by the strength and scale of Fidelity,” said Kelly Creelman, Senior VP of products and marketing at Fidelity Canada, in the statement.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is the Canadian arm of Fidelity Investments Inc. In November, the asset manager received approval from the country’s regulators to launch an institutional bitcoin trading and custody platform, Fidelity Clearing, which is leveraged by the bitcoin ETF launched today. It is the first Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to offer bitcoin trading and custodian services for institutional investors there.

The Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF invests in actual bitcoin differently than the products available in U.S. markets. In October, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first bitcoin-linked bitcoin ETF in the U.S.; however, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF invests in bitcoin futures contracts. Increased costs and risks associated with this type of investment vehicle have led to other asset managers dropping filings for future listings and pressure to mount on the SEC to approve a spot offering in American markets.

In March, Fidelity filed to list a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S., but it is unclear when the country’s regulators will follow suit in approving a convenient avenue for direct bitcoin exposure. The first product of its kind to launch in North America was listed in Canada in February, and increased appetite from investors hasn’t yet resonated with the SEC.

The commission has claimed “there isn’t enough investor protection” in bitcoin markets yet for enabling the launch of a spot bitcoin ETF. Its chief, Gary Gensler, spoke yesterday on the matter, listing some requirements issuers would need to abide by for a listing to occur. The SEC has a growing pile of filings on its desk awaiting approval.

Adoption & community - Blockchain Association of Canada: A New Vision Beyond Bitcoin
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF To Pay Monthly Yield Launches In Canada

Nov 30, 2021
Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Markets

First Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US Starts Trading

Oct 19, 2021
E6GbASFXIAIuxBG.jfif
Business

Fidelity Approved To Become Canada’s First Institutional Bitcoin Custodian

Nov 17, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Bitcoin ETFs In Canada With Elliot Johnson

Mar 10, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Markets

Bloomberg Analyst: A Second Bitcoin Futures ETF Could Start Trading This Week

Oct 18, 2021
Investing - Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF
Business

Bitwise Files For Physically Backed Bitcoin ETF

Oct 14, 2021
Investing - NASDAQ Reportedly Looking Into Bitcoin Futures Despite Bear Market
Markets

BITO Bitcoin ETF Becomes Fastest ETF Ever To Hit $1 Billion AUM

Oct 20, 2021
vaneck-1024x538
Markets

VanEck To Launch Second Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US

Oct 20, 2021
Dark web - New York Makes First Money Laundering Conviction Involving Cryptocurrency
Business

Fidelity Joins Rush For Bitcoin ETFs With New Filing

Mar 25, 2021
VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

Global X, Subsidiary Of $560 Billion Investment Manager, Files For Bitcoin ETF

Jul 22, 2021
Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Business

Cathie Wood’s ARK Resorts To Canadian Bitcoin ETFs As The SEC Delays Applications In The US

Sep 13, 2021
bitcoin-europe-eu
Markets

Invesco Launches ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETP In Europe

Nov 29, 2021
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image-1920x1080
Markets

Second Bitcoin-Linked ETF In The US To Begin Trading On Friday

Oct 20, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away

May 6, 2019
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Markets

Brazil Lists Another Bitcoin ETF, First Carbon-Neutral

Aug 9, 2021