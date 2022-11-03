Skip to main content
Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October
News

Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October

CleanSpark saw a record bitcoin production in October following recent investments in growth amid a battered mining market.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

CleanSpark saw a record bitcoin production in October following recent investments in growth amid a battered mining market.

CleanSpark Inc., an energy company turned bitcoin miner, produced a record amount of new BTC last month.

The Nasdaq-traded firm said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that it had mined 532 bitcoin in October, representing a nearly 20% increase from its September production. In addition, the company also shared some updates on its immersion-cooled farm.

“I’m excited to announce that Phase 2 of our immersion-cooled mining campus in Norcross is now officially complete and hashing,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s CEO, per the statement. “The progress there has translated into another record-breaking month for us, mining a total of 532 bitcoin. And we’ve now seen a 20% increase in our hashrate two months in a row.”

CleanSpark has mined a total of 3,622 BTC so far this year. However, the miner only holds 290 bitcoin on its balance sheet as it has been selling most of its production to cover operating costs. In October, the firm sold 836 BTC to fund “growth and operations” at an average price of approximately $19,340 per bitcoin to proceeds of $16.1 million.

While some bitcoin miners have faced extreme hardship since the digital currency’s price tumbled earlier this year, CleanSpark has grown its business, scooping up miners and facilities at attractive prices. Earlier this week, the firm announced it had purchased nearly 3,900 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro miners to its mining fleet for $5.9 million, which translates to about $15.50 per terahash. The price tag paid by CleanSpark is low as, according to data from mining services company Luxor Technologies, machines of such efficiency are currently selling at about $23 per terahash.

Last week, CleanSpark hiked its 2022 hash rate forecast by 10% to 5.5 exahash per second (EH/s) from 5 EH/s. As of October 31, 2022, the company’s mining fleet operated with a hash rate of 5.1 EH/s, up 23% from September 2022. Daily bitcoin mined reached 19.2 in October.

Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases Over 1,000 Mining Rigs

By Shawn Amick
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Mawson Infrastructure Produced 185 Bitcoin In Record-Breaking May

By Shawn Amick
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Acquires $33 Million Mining Facility In Georgia

By Shawn Amick
News
With 40 million tons of e-waste generated each year, the unique incentives created by bitcoin miners offer a solution to a growing problem top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Signs 200-MW Power Agreement

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn Amick
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Produced 464 BTC In October, Up 433% Year Over Year

By Namcios
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility Investment

By Shawn Amick
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By Namcios
News
Reviewing the difficulty changes in Bitcoin’s history demonstrates that the practice of mining is near-perfectly competitive and is becoming increasingly so top photo.
Business

How Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Keeps Building In The Bear Market

By Zack Voell
Feature
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Mined 391 BTC In July With 99% Clean Energy

By Namcios
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases 10,000 Antminers For $28 Million

By Shawn Amick
News
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Gains Proof Of Renewable Mining In New Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News