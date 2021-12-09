Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
CleanSpark’s 20 MW Bitcoin Mining Farm To Be Immersion Cooled
Publish date:

CleanSpark's 20 MW Bitcoin Mining Farm To Be Immersion Cooled

The miner said it had purchased the necessary immersion cooling infrastructure to submerse its 20 MW Norcross, Georgia, bitcoin mining operation.
Author:

The miner said it had purchased the necessary immersion cooling infrastructure to submerse its 20 MW Norcross, Georgia, bitcoin mining operation.

  • CleanSpark will implement immersion-cooling systems in its 20 MW Norcross, Georgia, farm.
  • The company said it expects the move to lead to a 20% increase in mining efficiency.
  • Liquid immersion cooling has been demonstrated to yield greater hashrate capacity than air cooling, the current industry standard.

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark will implement a 20-megawatt (MW) immersion-cooled project at its Norcross, Georgia, facility, the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The Nasdaq-listed company said it had already purchased the necessary technology to be installed gradually, with the first 8 MW expected to go live in February.

CleanSpark said it expects its bitcoin mining efficiency to increase by at least 20% through the new data center’s immersion cooling approach. The system differs from the current standard in the bitcoin mining industry, air cooling, and has shown promising results in increasing output while cutting down costs.

“Liquid immersion cooling, where the machines are fully immersed in a specialized cooling liquid, has proven to significantly increase the hashrate of bitcoin mining machines, reduce power consumption, and extend the life of the machines,” the company said in a statement.

With lower operating costs and greater hashrate capacity, CleanSpark anticipates it will increase its margin and maximize financial gains. The practice of installing miners inside tanks of liquid coolant has become more popular over the past year. In October, Riot Blockchain, another bitcoin miner listed on the Nasdaq, announced it would tip-toe into the liquid cooling practice.

CleanSpark said its 20 MW project would consist of 180 tanks, each holding 33 Antminer S19j Pro ASIC machines dipped in a proprietary cooling liquid  a fully biodegradable synthetic hydrocarbon compound with no electrical conductivity. The 5,940 machines are expected to generate about 600 petahashes per second (PH/s) of hashrate power.

The 87,000 square foot data center in Norcross, Georgia, was acquired by CleanSpark in August for $6.55 million.

