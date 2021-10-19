October 19, 2021
Riot Blockchain Announces 200MW Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Operation
Publish date:

Riot Blockchain Announces 200MW Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Operation

Riot announces a new immersion-cooled bitcoin mining operation that will increase their miner productivity.
Author:

Today, Riot Blockchain announced their new 200 megawatt (MW) industrial-scale immersion-cooled bitcoin mining operation at its Whinstone facility which was acquired by the company earlier this year. This operation features two buildings that will host roughly 46,000 S19 series Antminer ASICs — all immersion-cooled.

“After months of research and development, utilizing partnerships across industries, Riot is proud to be a pioneer in the use of cutting-edge immersion-cooling technology at an unprecedented scale,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot.

Immersion-Cooling is the process of submerging miner ASICs in a specialized fluid that circulates, allowing the miners integrated circuits to operate at lower temperatures. This technique can also increase the hash rate of the miners, as they no longer need fans for cooling, resulting in the machines using less energy.

The company is expecting a 25% increase in hash rate from the miners being submerged, according to industry data and the company’s own preliminary immersion-cooling test results, but they could see a potential increase of ASIC performance by as much as 50%.

Due to these efficiencies, we anticipate observing an increase in the company’s hash rate and productivity through 2022, without having to rely solely on purchasing additional ASICs,” Les added. “By leveraging technology, industry-leading low power costs and economies of scale, Riot intends to continue driving operating and capital efficiencies for its self-mining business and its institutional clients.”

The initial deployment of these immersion-cooled ASICs is expected to begin in Q4, 2021. 

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Business

Riot Acquires Whinstone With Intent On Operating North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility

Apr 8, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Riot Blockchain To Purchase 42,000 Antminers For $138.5 Million

Apr 7, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%

Oct 12, 2021
Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Destined for Data Centers?
Business

LUXXFOLIO Begins Active Bitcoin Mining Operation

Jul 28, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

BlockFi Hosts Bitcoin Mining Operations With Blockstream

May 18, 2021
Startups - Chainalysis Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding From Accel Ventures
Markets

Genesis Digital Assets Raises $125 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Jul 28, 2021
Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Jun 23, 2021
Mining - Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses
Business

As Bitcoin Mining Revenue Hits All-Time Highs, Access To ASICs Is Key

Apr 5, 2021
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Just Experienced Its Second Largest Downward Adjustment
Business

Solteir Mining To Power Operations With Solar Energy In Partnership With OPTEC

Jul 27, 2021
Blockstream has launched an atomic swap tool for its Liquid Network sidechain, enabling transaction of digital assets between blockchains.
Business

How Blockstream’s New ASIC Division Will Propel Bitcoin Mining

Sep 8, 2021
Iranian mining devices seized
Business

Inner Mongolia Establishes Hotline To Report Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operations

May 19, 2021
Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Apr 29, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Jun 22, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Expands Bitcoin Mining Operations in Québec

Sep 9, 2019
Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Apr 22, 2021