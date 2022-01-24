Nasdaq-listed miner CleanSpark said it now boasts 2 EH/s of hashrate capacity.

The miner doubled its hashrate capacity in just a few months.

CleanSpark is also implementing solutions to maximize mining efficiency, including immersion-cooling.

CleanSpark, a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining and energy technology company, announced on Monday that its operations have reached two exahashes per second (EH/s) of hashrate capacity, enabling the miner to produce about 10 bitcoin per day.

“We have more capacity coming, in terms of both machines and access to additional energy,” said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark, in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “In fact, we believe we are one of the most efficient miners in terms of hashrate per megawatt and we are on track to maintain that.”

The announcement marks the actualization of CleanSpark’s plans to double its hashrate since announcing it had joined the Foundry USA Pool in September, when it moved 1 EH/s to the North American bitcoin mining pool. The following month, the company employed part of its BTC reserves to purchase 4,500 Antminer S19 bitcoin mining machines and anticipated the buy to increase its hashrate capacity by 45%, adding 450 petahashes per second (PH/s).

“Given how much network difficulty is increasing, if you’re not growing, you’re regressing,” said Matt Schultz, CleanSpark’s executive chairman, in a statement. “Our accelerated growth is the direct result of our teams’ hard work and dedication to the Bitcoin network.”

In addition to increasing mining capacity, CleanSpark has also set out to increase mining efficiency as the company seeks to capitalize on every available hashrate installed.



In December, the miner purchased immersion-cooling technology to implement on its 20-megawatt facility in Norcross, Georgia, in a push to increase its bitcoin mining efficiency by at least 20%. The company said the installation would be gradual, with the first 8 MW being installed by February.

CleanSpark said it is doing a series of giveaways to celebrate the new achievement. From January 31 to February 4, the miner will post daily Bitcoin-related trivia questions on Twitter. The first two followers of CleanSpark's Twitter account to correctly answer the question of the day will each receive one pass to the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.