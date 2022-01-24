Skip to main content
Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 86 TH Finds Valid Block
News

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 86 TH Finds Valid Block

A third individual worker successfully mined a new block on Bitcoin in under two weeks, taking home over $215K.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A third individual worker successfully mined a new block on Bitcoin in under two weeks, taking home over $215K.

For the third time in a little over ten days, a solo bitcoin miner has found a valid block hash to take the full coinbase reward home. The small worker, with only about 86 terahashes per second (TH/s) of hashrate capacity, managed to successfully mine a new block on the Bitcoin network, earning a block reward of 6.25 BTC and over 0.30 BTC in fees.

“Congratulations to another miner with approximately 86TH solving a solo block on http://solo.ckpool.org,” tweeted Solo CK Pool administrator, Dr. Con Kolivas. “There are a lot more miners now on the solo pool and if enough people are mining solo, someone will eventually be the lucky one as here.”

Although the lucky miner had about 86 TH/s of average hashrate capacity over the past seven days, it seems they had less than 10% of that on board when it was able to successfully mine a full block.

“Note this miner had been varying the amount of hashrate they were mining solo with, and at the time they solved it only had 8.3TH on board,” Kolivas said in a reply tweet.

The solo miner added block number 720175 to the Bitcoin blockchain at about 6 am UTC on Monday to kickstart the workweek earning over $215,000 in unseizable hard money.

Solo CK Pool miners have found luck more than once in the past couple of weeks. On January 11, a solo miner with 120 TH/s hit the jackpot by successfully adding a new block to the Bitcoin blockchain and receiving a reward of over $270,000 at the time. Only a couple of days later, another solo worker, with 116 TH/s, also managed to find a valid block and take over $260,000 in rewards when the block was added to Bitcoin.

“To be clear, this is not a sentinel event, there is nothing wrong with proof of work, bitcoin is not broken, my solo mining service doesn’t have a back door to solve blocks faster,” Kolivas said in another reply tweet, given the increased number of solo miners in his pool that have been able to add a new block. “With enough miners mining, someone eventually solves a block, and it can be a miner of any size.”

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 11, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 116 TH Takes $265K Block Reward

Jan 13, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

5 hours ago
News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

Jan 13, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Bought 78,000 Bitcoin Miners For $879 Million

Dec 29, 2021
Stronghold, a bitcoin mining company that claims to eliminate 200 tons of waste coal for each bitcoin mined, has raised $105 million.
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Launches Nasdaq IPO

Oct 13, 2021
DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

May 6, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

HIVE Orders 6,500 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Oct 29, 2021
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Maintains ‘Hodl’ Strategy After Mining 265 Bitcoin In November

Dec 2, 2021
Investing - NASDAQ Reportedly Looking Into Bitcoin Futures Despite Bear Market
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Files For Nasdaq IPO

Jul 27, 2021
Some members of the U.S. Congress in the United States support Bitcoin.
Industry Events

First U.S. House Hearing On Bitcoin Mining Shows Misunderstandings

Jan 20, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Technical

So, What Are Bitcoin Miners Actually Doing?

Jun 27, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold To Acquire 9,080 Rigs

Dec 20, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

Jan 11, 2022
News