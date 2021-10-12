October 12, 2021
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%
Publish date:

Sustainable bitcoin mining and diversified energy company, CleanSpark, announced its latest purchase of miners to increase their operations.
Today, giant bitcoin miner CleanSpark announced its purchase of 4,500 Antminer S19 bitcoin mining machines, which were purchased using some of the company’s BTC reserves. The machines are expected to be delivered starting next month, with future deliveries ongoing through July 2022.

When all the miners are up and running, an increase in the company’s computing power by 450 PH/s is expected, which would be a 45% increase of their current computing power.

“By making a conscious effort to reinvest in additional production, we are taking a market-based approach to our mining operations and maximizing value for our shareholders,” said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark. “We understand that using our bitcoin to support our operations and expansion is a paradigm shift for the digital currency mining industry in North America. We hope to continue to lead the market with these bold moves.”

CleanSpark, which already hosts over 10,000 miners, is planning on having the space available and ready for each new batch of deliveries so they can plug in the miners right away. Over the next 12 months, the company will have 24,580 new miners delivered.

Earlier this year, CleanSpark announced its acquisition of an 87,000 square foot data center in Norcross, Georgia, to increase its mining operations. The bitcoin mining taking place in this data center is 100% carbon neutral and made possible through Georgia's Simple Solar program.

