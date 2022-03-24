Skip to main content
Implementing Reusable Payment Codes In Bitcoin Wallets To Improve User Privacy
Marty's Bent

Implementing Reusable Payment Codes In Bitcoin Wallets To Improve User Privacy

The Bitcoin Development Kit is planning to implement BIP47 which would allow users to receive via a static payment code and interact with more privacy.

The Bitcoin Development Kit is planning to implement BIP47 which would allow users to receive via a static payment code and interact with more privacy.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1182: "BDK plans to add BIP47 support.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

The Bitcoin Development Kit is planning to implement BIP47 which would allow users to receive via a static payment code and interact with more privacy.

Source

This is very encouraging to see; the team working on the Bitcoin Development Kit (BDK) seem as if they are going to merge in support for BIP47, which would allow wallet developers who are building their wallets leveraging the BDK to easily implement reusable payment codes. This would allow bitcoin users to interact with each other in a more private way by enabling users to receive via a static payment code that does not reveal the actual address a UTXO ends up in.

To date (and to the best of my knowledge), the only popular wallet to enable BIP47 has been Samourai Wallet. Recently, there has been a surge in interest for more wallets to begin implementing this feature. Historically, BIP47 has been controversial because many developers think that if BIP47 gets wide adoption it will bloat the chain and drive fees higher due to the amount of data needed to create the payment codes via OP_RETURN. As fees have remained low for an extended period of time and bitcoiners seek out better privacy tools as authoritarian governments like Canada seem keen on using their financial systems to execute political witch hunts, it seems that many are more than comfortable with this tradeoff that comes with BIP47.

The beauty of the BDK team adding BIP47 support is that it should make it easier for a number of wallets to implement the payment codes without having to build it from scratch. It will be interesting to see how many wallets begin implementing BIP47 once support is officially merged into the BDK. And whether or not they do it quickly. At the very least, the market will get some very intriguing insight into how this feature affects the chain at scale if it gets material adoption. Best case scenario is that it significantly increases the ability for users to transact more privately using many different wallets and it doesn't affect the chain state too much due to the fee market acting as a forcing function (as fees go higher individuals become less incentivized to create transactions with OP_RETURN data included).

We will keep you freaks updated as this progresses.

A new mixing protocol called CashFusion challenges the assumption that CoinJoins require equal amounts for the mix to be effective.
Technical

CoinPool: A New Design To Scale Bitcoin And Improve Privacy

By Marty BentFeb 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Technical

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 21 Helps Users

By Marty BentMar 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Culture

With Bitcoin, Open-Source Money Is Enhancing Open-Source Code

By Marty BentFeb 10, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers.
Technical

How Blockchain Commons Is Improving Individual Access To The Bitcoin Network

By Marty BentJan 13, 2022
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Technical

Bitcoin Mining Pool Protocol Stratum V2 Is Making Progress

By Marty BentMar 17, 2022
Marty's Bent
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Energy Producers Can Lead The Transition To A Bitcoin Standard

By Marty BentMar 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
In worldwide surveys on Facebook’s Libra, respondents have indicated overwhelming distrust of the digital currency.
Culture

As Trust Is Repriced In Real Time, Bitcoin Is The Only Solution

By Marty BentMar 8, 2022
Marty's Bent
bitcoin on blue and red dollar background
Culture

The 'Make Bitcoin Legal Tender' Momentum Grows

By Marty BentFeb 1, 2022
Marty's Bent
Micropayments are paid out between nodes that host the mesh network.
Culture

Bitcoiners Are Building Mesh Networks In Ukraine

By Marty BentMar 11, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

Abundant Power, Open Trade Enabled By Bitcoin Is Path To Peace

By Marty BentJan 25, 2022
Marty's Bent
Privacy & security - Samourai Wallet Adds Tor Integration in Privacy Push
Guides

How To Use Stonewallx2, A Privacy-Enhancing Bitcoin Transaction Tool From Samourai Wallet

By EconoalchemistMar 26, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Apparently, Intel Is Getting Into The Bitcoin ASIC Game

By Marty BentJan 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Business

A Possible US Government Attack On Bitcoin

By Marty BentFeb 28, 2022
Marty's Bent
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Technical

Achieving Network Privacy In Bitcoin: VPNs And Tor Help, But Mixnets Are Needed

By Harry Halpin And Ania PiotrowskaJan 20, 2022
Feature
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

Two Developments, On Opposite Ends Of The Earth, Highlight Bitcoin's Range Of Utility

By Marty BentFeb 3, 2022
Marty's Bent